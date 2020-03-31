The Salem School Board unanimously approved the division’s $48.7 million 2020–21 budget on Tuesday night with the understanding members likely will revisit it again within a few months.
Like other localities, the school board had to submit its budget to its governing body in time for the April 1 deadline. Staff revised the budget slightly before approval to anticipate the economic fallout from a decrease in state and local revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But it’s still unknown exactly how much will need to be changed. There also will be additional funding dedicated to pre-K through 12th grade education from the federal stimulus bill, Superintendent Alan Seibert said, though it’s unclear how that will affect local districts.
“We don't know what that actually means right now,” he said. “That's why the budget you adopted tonight is really a placeholder.”
The initial proposed general fund budget was out of balance by about $440,000 and would have required additional local funding. Because the city is also in an uncertain place with its budget, staff decided instead to reduce spending by lowering the estimated amount for employee salary raises, according to Seibert.
Because the state likely will revise its budgets during a veto session in April, and because local tax revenues are uncertain, staff recommended the board adopt the budget as-is.
“Once we get a new state budget, probably after the reconvened session, we will be coming back to you,” Seibert said.
When the board approved the budget, it also approved an up to 10 cents increase for student and adult lunch prices and an up to 5 cents increase for breakfast prices.
The board passed the budget under its consent agenda; it was previously presented and discussed at the March 10 meeting.
School board members Artice Ledbetter and Andy Raines met with the board via computer due to personal reasons related to the pandemic.
