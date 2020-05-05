Salem High School will hold a group virtual graduation ceremony and an individual in-person graduation to honor seniors, Principal Scott Habeeb announced Tuesday.
The first ceremony, held on Zoom, will take place June 12. The second ceremony will take place June 13 at the Salem Civic Center Annex. Because of the uncertainty surrounding large gatherings, Habeeb said school leaders were working under the assumption that the traditional in-person graduation won't be allowed.
"We are making back-up plans for one just in case all the stars align in our favor, but the bulk of our planning is focused on meaningful alternatives to a traditional ceremony," Habeeb said in his letter to parents.
The virtual ceremony will be modeled after the school's traditional ceremony, Habeeb said. It will involve pre-recorded student speeches, the announcement of each senior's name and a personalized slide of each senior. A keepsake graduation program will also be distributed that includes names and accomplishments.
Habeeb said June 12 was chosen because it was the original date, and because a late summer date would stretch out an already "very long senior year." It was unclear whether a later date would yield a more favorable outcome, Habeeb said.
At the in-person individualized ceremony, families can drive through the Salem Civic Center's annex — which is equipped with garage doors — and snap photos. The students will get out of their cars, walk across the stage and receive their diploma, Habeeb said. Professional photographers will also take pictures of the students, which will be given to families for free.
More information will be provided as plans are finalized, Habeeb said.
Other senior events are also being adapted, according to the letter: a pre-recorded senior awards ceremony, a virtual career signing day, a college display in the counseling office windows, and a social media spotlight on Salem Educational Foundation scholarship recipients.
Salem is the most recent district to announce alternative graduation formats; Roanoke and Roanoke County have both announced virtual graduations for May and June dates.
“The mission of our school division is to Love, Engage, and Inspire the young people of Salem," said Habeeb, who is also the parent of a Salem senior. "To be honest, of those three goals, the one we care about the most is love. We truly love our students and it is imperative that we work harder than ever for the Class of 2020. It hurts us to think about all they’re missing out on, but we’re doing everything we can to make the end of this year very special.”
