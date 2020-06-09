Salem school officials are beginning to identify how to reopen schools following Gov. Ralph Northam's Tuesday rollout of K-12 guidance. The district sent families preliminary guidelines and will continue to hammer out details, said Superintendent Alan Seibert during Tuesday's Salem School Board meeting.
"At this juncture, all we're doing is receiving the new rules," Seibert said. "Once we figure out the edges of the box, we can arrange the insides of the box."
The district plans to open on schedule on Aug. 31 using a hybrid system, Seibert said in an email to families. Because physical distancing requirements will likely require limited attendance, Salem will provide a combination of remote and in-person instruction. Families can also opt for remote-only learning, he said.
The district has started to look at several potential schedule options, which would be contingent on how many students can attend at one time. Students from the same families would be assigned the same in-person days.
The first option, at 25% capacity, would divide students into four groups. Students would attend in-person one day per week, with one day being set aside to provide targeted support. "The primary means of instruction and learning will be conducted remotely using Canvas and the division’s online learning resources," Seibert wrote in his email.
Under 50% capacity, the district would transition to two days each week attendance, combining the district's A and B days and C and D days, Seibert wrote. One day would remain for targeted support.
All students would attend in person every day under an 100% capacity option, though remote learning would still be available for interested families.
The district plans to provide all students with masks, Seibert said.
The district will incorporate new start times and route changes to incorporate social distancing. The district had already expressed interest in changing start times to improve student achievement.
Elementary schools will begin at at 7:40 a.m. and end at 2:15 p.m.; Andrew Lewis Middle School students will start at 8:10 a.m. and end at 3:05 p.m.; Salem High School will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 3:25 p.m.
Though Salem has started to publish preliminary framework, Seibert said in an interview Tuesday evening that district staff plan to "wade through a lot of documents" in order to build a plan for the fall semester using Virginia Department of Education guidance.
He said the school board will likely meet for a work session in July to work through decisions. Thinking back to March, when schools first closed, Seibert said the district began meal service in a matter of days and instruction in a matter of weeks. With two months to plan, he said, the district has time to create a fully thought-out plan.
