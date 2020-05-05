Roanoke's popular summer enrichment program, RCPS+, won't occur this summer because of the coronavirus, Roanoke Public Schools Superintendent Rita Bishop said last week.
"It just does not lend itself to virtual," Bishop said. "Given enough time and enough planning, that might happen in another year, but we just can't do it this year."
Roanoke School Board member Joyce Watkins inquired about the program's status during the board's workshop April 28, asking whether there would be a way to continue it virtually.
Bishop said the summer enrichment program requires weeks of planning throughout the spring, and faculty and staff didn't have the opportunity to do that because of school closures and subsequent social distancing.
"We might do some summer programs virtually or otherwise if we have some great needs for it," Bishop said, adding that she would work with Sheila Umberger, Roanoke's director of libraries, to design summer programs if the public libraries are able to reopen.
RCPS+ started in 2013, designed to combat the "summer slide" that occurs when students lose academic progress during summer breaks. Students can attend the program for free, with meals and transportation also provided by the district.
A record number of elementary and middle school students attended last summer. The 3,400 students spent six weeks diving into project-based learning.
With grant money, the district's share of the cost in 2019 was about $1.3 million, according to previous reporting.
Bishop said during last week's meeting that given the recent budget concerns, the district couldn't easily afford the cost this summer without putting itself in a precarious position. District officials are trying to balance the budget amid declining state and local tax revenues.
"Our students have benefited tremendously from RCPS+" Bishop said. "It's given them literally a head start on the academic year. And this will be missed, and we'll see for years ramifications of not doing it. But I can't see any way we can have any kind of an RCPS+."
