Roanoke City Public Schools plans to enact a salary freeze for the 2020–21 school year in order to decrease its expenses, spokesman Justin McLeod confirmed Friday. The freeze will apply to all employees whose pay is based on a salary scale.
The freeze, announced Monday in an email to employees, is a result of the district trying to reduce expenses amid declining city and state revenues from the COVID-19 pandemic. The freeze estimated to save the district $3.4 million, according to the email.
"In essence, all employees will be paid their 2019-20 salary when school opens for the 2020-21 academic year," the email stated. It was signed by Superintendent Rita Bishop and Roanoke School Board Chairman Mark Cathey.
Roanoke's salary scales are based on a step system. In theory, school employees are supposed to move up the scale for each year of service, resulting in a salary increase every year.
For example, the base salary for a first-year, 10-month Roanoke teacher was $40,073 during the 2019–20 school year. With one year of service under their belt, they would move up to the next step and earn $40,874. The scale is capped at $67,500 for 30 or more years of service, according to the current scale. Employees with advanced degrees earn additional supplements.
The current budget shortfall also throws a wrench into the district's salary scale overhaul. The district is in the middle of a two-year plan to revamp the scale in order to correct issues resulting from previous wage freezes.
First year pay was scheduled to increase by $2,000 in the 2020–21 school year, and increases between each step were to become uniform, according to the 2019–20 budget. At the start of the current school year, the scale shortened from 35 to 30 steps, and salary changes were implemented starting with step 11.
The email also said the district's priority has been to ensure "employees have not experienced financial harm during this unprecedented time. We are pleased to have kept everyone employed and paid."
The district is preparing for a funding decrease of at least $7 million for the upcoming school year, based on revenue projections from the city and Virginia Department of Education, Monday's email informed employees. Projections are expected to continue to change, the email added.
Localities across the state have seen a reduction in sales tax revenue due to social distancing measures and a statewide stay-at-home order. School districts rely largely on city and state funding, and virtually every district in Virginia has been negatively affected by the recent revenue decline.
