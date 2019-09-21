Almost five weeks since the first day of school, bus delays are still causing some Roanoke students to run behind.
Parents and guardians remain flustered. They’ve criticized Roanoke City Public Schools and its transportation contractor, Durham School Services, for failing to meet expectations.
Durham, in its first year in Roanoke, has struggled at times with communication when buses are late in the mornings and afternoons. Durham Vice President John Ziegler has apologized to the community on behalf of the company multiple times, and vowed to improve services.
Roanoke hired Durham after nine years of outsourcing to another busing company, Mountain Valley Transportation.
The bus delays are continuing because of a lack of drivers, according to the company and school system. When staffing levels are low, the company must double routes, leading to a domino effect of delays.
A Durham spokesman said Thursday the company is still short 10 to 20 drivers despite its recruitment efforts that include offering a signing bonus.
Durham also remains without a general manager of local operations in Roanoke, but said it’s conducting interviews. The former manager’s employment ended Aug. 23. Durham declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding the departure.
Some current employees have said the transition to Durham has been just as rocky for them. The company offered jobs to all former Mountain Valley drivers who met the company’s qualifications.
Two current Durham drivers who worked for Mountain Valley told The Roanoke Times some employees have grown frustrated after not receiving pay on time. The issue also was brought to the Roanoke School Board’s attention by a parent during a meeting this month.
Durham’s drivers and bus aides are supposed to be paid on a weekly basis. The company confirmed to The Roanoke Times it has had problems delivering payment.
“In the beginning of our start up, we had some delays in formal payments to employees due to our carrier delays with delivering live checks,” said a company spokesman. “However, we did pay affected employees in cash for essentials due to these delays and inconvenience. Each employee will get paid for all hours worked.”
The company said it has been delivering payroll on time every Friday and issues “have been taken care of quickly.”
Durham’s starting pay is $17 per hour, and all employees hired from Mountain Valley received a $1 per hour pay raise, according to the company. Durham said it pays a minimum of four hours per day, and offers some benefits such as limited health care coverage, paid holidays and retirement savings matching.
A shortage of school bus drivers is not new in Roanoke or nationally. Mountain Valley had trouble finding drivers over the past few years. School systems across the nation are dealing with a lack of bus drivers, with analysts pointing to a number of factors.
“The fact we have school bus driver shortages nationwide, when we really begin to dive into it and analyze it, is not surprising,” said Mike Martin, executive director and CEO of the National Association for Pupil Transportation.
Martin has worked with the organization and tracked problems in the school transit industry for 25 years. School bus driver shortages appear to have become a more serious problem over the past four years, Martin said.
The organization surveys about 1,250 school systems across the country. Each year from 2016 to 2018, about 80% characterized the driver shortage as severe or very severe, Martin said.
Martin said some reasons for the shortage are easy to identify, such as barriers to entry. School bus drivers need training, the proper license and the ability to pass background checks.
But even if enough professional drivers are qualified to operate a school bus, many might opt for another job.
“In schools, people typically work less than full time and have a split shift. When you’re competing with other commercial service providers and you say to someone, your hours are part time and 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., then 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., that may not be manageable for enough people,” Martin said.
The director said the pressure and stress of transporting children are major factors, and often overlooked.
“The job is called a school bus driver, but the responsibilities are just as challenging as other jobs that pay a lot more money, and they are integral to the job,” Martin said.
Mentally, drivers have to understand there’s “pretty much a zero tolerance policy for imperfection,” Martin said. “If you do something wrong, if you don’t follow procedures, it could result in a tragedy.”
Durham said it serves more than 400 school systems, and has felt the effects of driver shortages across the U.S.
“This has a lot to do with our current economic conditions,” a Durham spokesman said. “Potential candidates have many career choices and jobs to choose from and there is a lot of competition for employers seeking qualified employees.”
Some in Roanoke have called on the school system to cease outsourcing transportation altogether. A petition started by a parent last month called “End Privatized Bus Contracts for Roanoke City Schools” has more than 400 signatures, and seeks an end to private contracts with companies for busing and cafeteria services in Roanoke.
School officials have options if they wanted to end the five year agreement with Durham early. According to the contract, the school system would need to provide 120 days written notice if it opted to end the contract “for any reason or no reason.”
Roanoke would stop paying Durham once the contract is officially terminated. Durham would be entitled to any unpaid portion of its compensation earned before that date.
Bringing transportation back in-house would be expensive in the short term. Roanoke would need to buy about 150 buses along with vans, and hire drivers, aides, mechanics and other office personnel. The school system sold its fleet when it agreed to hire Mountain Valley in 2009 as a means to cut costs on vehicle purchasing and maintenance in the face of tight Great Recession-era budgets.
Mountain Valley updated that fleet over the years. Durham said it bought 106 buses from Mountain Valley, and said its other Roanoke buses are part of its national fleet.
School board Chairman Mark Cathey said Thursday the board has not discussed ending its agreement with Durham.
While the board has heard reports of improvements in the past week, Cathey said, services still aren’t up to par. School officials will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for their monthly workshop.
Durham and the school system are working daily to continue solving its transportation issues, according to the company and Deputy Superintendent Dan Lyons. The company said it’s preparing to deploy its bus tracker app in Roanoke in the coming weeks to help parents and guardians pinpoint their child’s location.
The company also has a financial incentive to avoid infractions such as delays, according to its contract with Roanoke. The school system penalizes the company each time a route is not covered. The charges are reflected in monthly invoices.
The school system is expected to receive its first bill from Durham by the end of the month.
