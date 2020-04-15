Roanoke City Public Schools received more superintendent applications than what an average search typically yields, according to Roanoke School Board Vice Chair Lutheria Smith. Thirty-four people applied for the position, which included seven applicants from Virginia and a majority of people of color, Smith said.
Search firm consultants working with the district characterized the applicants as "a very strong pool of candidates with excellent experience," said Smith, who provided a superintendent search update during the board's Tuesday night meeting.
The board received 19 applications in 2007, the last time the district hired a superintendent, according to previous reporting. That search, a hasty one after a sudden separation agreement between the school board and Marvin Thompson, resulted in Rita Bishop's hiring. Bishop last fall announced her plans to retire at the end of the school year.
Smith said 68% of applicants are men, 53% are people of color and 74% possess doctorates. A total of 19 applicants have superintendent experience, with 14 currently serving in superintendent roles, she said.
The district also received applications from across the country, with applicants representing 18 states, with a majority from out of state.
The larger than average candidate pool "speaks really well of our district and of our city as a place to live," Smith said. She reported that districts on average receive between 20 to 25 applicants.
The next step of the process is to review the pool of candidates and conduct preliminary interviews, Smith said. This will be done electronically given the current state of the pandemic, school board Chairman Mark Cathey said.
"We believe we'll be able to do just about as good a job as if we met in person, at least on the first round of interviews," he said.
The board is scheduled to announce the next superintendent the week of May 25.
Coronavirus update
Like other districts, Roanoke is still unsure how much money it will lose due to the economic effects of the pandemic. But Chief Finance Officer Kathleen Jackson was able to provide board members with a brief snapshot about what may come down the pike for the remainder of the 2019–20 school year.
She estimated the district may need to use up to $5.7 million to cover the difference between remaining revenue and expenditures. The district had budgeted to use $5 million, so that's about $700,000 more.
"I'm hopeful that this is a worst case scenario," she said.
Though city funding for the schools could be down as much as $2 million to $3 million, the Virginia Department of Education expected the state's funding for schools will remain unchanged for the remainder of the school year, Jackson said. Additionally, an unknown amount of federal stimulus funding is forthcoming. That means the total loss could decrease, she said.
Jackson presented the information virtually; she, along with other staff and school board members Bill Hopkins, Laura Rottenborn and Joyce Watkins, met via Zoom. The rest of the board met in-person at William Fleming High School and joined on Zoom.
Bishop said the state was scheduled on Thursday to share with districts the projected 2020–21 state revenue losses.
Bishop also said the district was beginning to explore alternative high school graduations. William Fleming Principal Archie Freeman was considering a virtual graduation, Bishop said, so she asked Freeman to discuss the idea with Patrick Henry High School Principal Anthony Frazier.
The idea was likely expensive, but Bishop said "we think we can put something together."
"Once I can figure out the money, then we will work on the graduation," she said.
