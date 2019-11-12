Roanoke School Board members demanded a Durham School Services executive fulfill promises or risk the board pondering the “nuclear option” and terminate the company’s contract.
Durham Vice President John Ziegler addressed the board Tuesday night. He first apologized for student transportation delays and communication issues before providing a staffing update. The company has issued apologies since August for its failures to consistently transport students for Roanoke City Public Schools.
Despite increasing its signing bonus and offering other incentives, the company lacks adequate staffing 13 weeks into the school year. The shortage has contributed to delayed bus runs.
Since October, the company hired 15 drivers but lost eight, Ziegler said.
School board member Laura Rottenborn told Ziegler she didn’t doubt his apology was sincere, but she’s out of patience. In September, Rottenborn called on Ziegler to develop and present a plan to better communicate with parents and guardians.
“I asked you two months ago what the plan was going to be for communicating with parents,” Rottenborn said. “You assured us it was going to be fixed.”
Rottenborn said she expected a final report in less than 24 hours.
“I don’t speak for the whole board, only myself,” Rottenborn said. “I expect by tomorrow afternoon to have some type of concrete action plan from Durham delivered to the board.”
School board Vice Chairwoman Lutheria Smith, and members Joyce Watkins and Dick Willis said they backed Rottenborn’s directive.
Rottenborn said she’s aware of an early termination clause in the five year contract between Durham and Roanoke City Public Schools, marking the first time a board member has publicly broached the topic.
Smith said she’s embarrassed to represent the board that hired Durham based on its performance so far. After nearly 10 years of outsourcing services to Mountain Valley Transportation, the Roanoke School Board hired Durham School Services as a replacement.
“Do you understand how you’re putting these children at risk?” Smith asked.
Ziegler said he does understand.
“It’s just unacceptable,” Smith said. “We need a solid, concrete plan. Don’t force us to take a nuclear option.”
Board member Bill Hopkins questioned if Ziegler knew the starting pay offered to bus drivers by school divisions in Roanoke County, Botetourt County and Salem. Roanoke is the only system in the area that outsources transportation.
Ziegler said he has the data but could only recall Roanoke County’s starting pay.
At $17 per hour, Durham offers a higher starting pay than the neighboring divisions.
Smith also urged the company to fix problems with its bus tracker smartphone app recently launched in Roanoke.
Five parents criticized Durham during the public comment period of the board meeting. Three had not spoken to the board on busing problems, but said they felt compelled after running low on patience. Some of the parents said they’ve had issues with communication, and the tracker app not working properly.
Other concerns included students missing instruction time, and fears for students’ safety as they wait for late buses in the cold.
Ziegler lauded the company’s employees in Roanoke but said Durham is dealing with a driver shortage that extends nationwide. “That’s not an excuse, but a fact,” Ziegler said.
With a lack of drivers, the company has had to send some buses on additional routes, causing a chain reaction of delays at times.
Ziegler said the company is working to improve its benefits plan for employees, and will offer a $1,000 retention bonus paid at the end of the school year.
Three weeks ago, a Durham executive told the school board in October the company expects to have adequate staffing by the end of November.
