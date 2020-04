Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN ROANOKE AND SOUTHWESTERN BOTETOURT COUNTIES AND THE NORTHERN CITY OF ROANOKE... AT 1210 PM EDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER CATAWBA, MOVING EAST AT 30 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROANOKE... HOLLINS... VINTON... AND LAYMANTOWN.