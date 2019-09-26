The joy of winning the National Blue Ribbon School award was worth the wait, said fifth grader Carter Patrouch.
She and her Grandin Court Elementary School classmates learned their school was in the running for the top school honor last March. On Thursday, the entire student body celebrated with resounding applause, cheers and sno-cones.
Principal Theresa Pritchard announced the victory inside the gym. She credited the students, faculty and staff for their hard work and dedication over the years. The school then heard a prerecorded message from U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos congratulating winning schools.
Grandin Court was one of seven public schools in Virginia to earn the recognition. Fellow winning public schools are Paul Munro Elementary in Lynchburg, Rodney E. Thompson Middle in Stafford County, Rural Retreat Elementary in Wythe County, Midlothian High in Chesterfield County, Arlington Traditional School in Arlington County and Tallwood Elementary in Virginia Beach.
Two private schools in Virginia, Saint Francis of Assisi School in Triangle and Trinity Christian School in Everett, were also named Blue Ribbon schools.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program started in 1982. Public schools are selected by the federal government based on one of two criteria: state assessments, or performance in closing achievement gaps. Up to 420 schools are nominated annually by the top education official in each state and U.S. territory. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.
Only 362 schools across the U.S. received the honor this year.
Following the ceremony, the school treated students to blue sno-cones, and gave them blue ribbons to wear home. Pritchard said the school will receive a plaque and a blue ribbon flag after an upcoming ceremony recognizing all winners in Washington, D.C.
Patrouch and Carter Shell helped display a new banner that will hang at Grandin Court Elementary. Shell said he’d hoped his school could win the prize for a long time.
“It was worthwhile, waiting all these years,” he said. “It was pretty fun.”
The fifth grader said he’s excited to tell his friends and family about the prize.
Grandin Court joins Crystal Spring Elementary as the only schools in the city to earn the recognition.
A year ago, Colonial Elementary in Botetourt County, and Harrington Waddell Elementary in Lexington received the award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.