Roanoke’s Lucy Addison Middle School is out of a principal again.
Anna Unversaw, who moved from South Carolina to start the job just three weeks ago, has resigned. She was the fifth principal at Addison since the fall of 2018.
“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you that Anna Unversaw, principal of Lucy Addison Middle, has a family crisis that demands her immediate return to South Carolina,” Roanoke Schools Superintendent Rita Bishop wrote in a Monday letter to parents, guardians, staff and students. Bishop lauded Unversaw as “one of the most talented administrators” she has known, a lamented her leaving in part because of her fondness for the Addison family.
Assistant Principal Jonathan Rosser was appointed acting principal at the school.
Addison parents received a recorded call about Unversaw’s departure at 5:24 p.m. Friday, said Kim McNeil, vice president of Addison’s PTSA. Work quickly spread on social media, and the story of a family emergency was met with skepticism in light of the chronic turnover in the position.
The Roanoke NAACP and the school PTSA are hosting a news conference at the school at 5 p.m. Monday.
“We are at a loss,”McNeil said. “It makes no sense.”
She said she and her husband Kevin, the PTSA president, and other PTSA officers spoke with Unversaw as late as Thursday to plan a meeting set for tomorrow.
“I loved her,” McNeil said of Unversaw. “I really felt like if she was willing to do the things she was saying, that she was going to be a great fit.”
Instead, the school now finds itself with yet another acting leader.
Rob Johnson left the job after the 2017-18 school year to become principal of a governor’s school in Martinsville. Grafton Young served as Lucy Addison Middle’s acting principal until November 2018, when he transferred to another position in the school division.
Another acting principal, Michele Micael, served to the end of the 2018-19 school year.
This school year began with Andy Wheeling at Addison’s helm, but he left the post for medical reasons in October. Hahn had been interim principal since then.
Unvesaw began on Jan. 6. McNeil said Unversaw told her the plan had been to start at Addison this coming fall, but her husband was able arrange a transfer so they came right away.
“She said it was her Christmas present,” McNeil said.
McNeil at PTSA Treasurer Karen Agee said the school has suffered from the constant instability in leadership, and among faculty.
“These children do not have a chance to build a relationship with the principals, because they’re not there long enough,” Agee said. “They can’t go to them and say, I have a problem.”
Nor do the teachers get a chance to bond with the principal, she said.
“The turnover in leadership at Lucy Addison is distressing. This has been difficult for everyone,” Bishop said in her Monday letter. But she noted the school is accredited and said she is committed to the school’s success.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.