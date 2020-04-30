Anyone who has spent any amount of time with Robert Patterson knows about the gold pin that always rested against his coat lapel.
"Attitude," it read.
The longtime William Byrd High School principal lived his life by that eight-letter word, say those who knew him.
"He had a saying that has stuck with me to this day: 'Attitudes are contagious. Is yours worth catching?'" recalled Byrd administrative assistant Dee-Ann Dillon.
Patterson, 83, died April 23 in Frederick, Maryland.
Patterson was William Byrd's principal for 34 years, likely the longest-serving principal in Roanoke County, according spokesman Chuck Lionberger. Patterson worked a total of 41 years for Roanoke County Public Schools.
He is remembered by friends and family as a compassionate, fair man.
"He was a wonderful, wonderful Christian man that loved his job, loved his family, loved his staff, loved his students and loved his community," former Byrd athletic director Jane Layman said. "And, man, you can't ask for anything more than that."
He and his wife, Jeanette Patterson, lived in Vinton for most of their lives until moving in December to Maryland to be near their family.
Known as Bob or Bobby, Patterson was well-known in the Vinton community and universally loved.
As Layman put it: "He was Mr. Vinton."
'You'll never get another Bob Patterson'
When Patterson retired in 1999, Virginia Association for Secondary School Principals Executive Director Randy Barrack said Patterson had the longest tenure of any Virginia high school principal. Earlier this week, Barrack said Patterson remains one of the longest-serving principals.
It was a combination of Patterson's compassion, humor and ability to connect with educators and students alike that endeared him to the Vinton community.
"There's no doubt that we have qualified people to take the principal's job, but you'll never get another Bob Patterson," said then-Roanoke County School Board member Mike Stovall on the eve of Patterson's retirement.
Stovall, now a Vinton Town Council member, still believes that.
"Bob Patterson was what a lot of people would call the king of education," Stovall said this week. "He was truly a patriot for being able to educate [people from] all different walks of life."
Many students and those he hired went on to have rich careers in education.
Patterson's successor, Richard Turner, served as principal for 17 years after seven years as assistant principal. Patterson left him copies of his speeches, and Turner always used them.
"Even when I retired four years ago, the speech I gave at graduation was Mr. Patterson's speech," Turner said.
Patterson's nephew and Roanoke Catholic School Principal Patrick Patterson went into education, inspired by growing up hearing his uncle and father, Walter Patterson, talk about best education practices. Both men were lifelong educators. Patrick Patterson started as a guidance counselor in 2004 at William Byrd.
"I didn't have to think about it," Patrick Patterson said. "To me, that was the dream job."
Bob Patterson's daughter Leigh Friedman is also a teacher.
The William Byrd Terriers had several notable athletic hires during Patterson's tenure, including Layman, football and soccer coach Jeff Highfill and basketball coach Paul Bernard, the latter of whom was also Patterson's neighbor.
Patterson served on and chaired virtually every Virginia High School League committee, including multiple times as the Blue Ridge District and Region III chairs. He often attended athletic events, including away games.
"He knew all the athletes. He knew all the students by name, and they all adored him," Layman said.
The football stadium was renamed in his honor in 1999, and he was inducted in 2000 into the VHSL Hall of Fame.
Patterson liked to win, but only if it was done the right way, Highfill said.
"He stood for what was right whether it looked right or not to the people on the outside," Highfill said.
Patterson also was known for his sense of humor and practical jokes. On at least one occasion, a student played a joke on him.
Just before winter break in 1970, senior Len Hale managed to add a spoof to Patterson's morning announcement list.
Patterson dutifully read from his list that senior boys who wanted to join the Reindeer Club should meet at Bedford's Elks Home.
Laughter broke out in classrooms. Hale apologized to Patterson, who told him to come up with a theme and faculty sponsor.
Hale and a handful of friends started a legitimate Reindeer Club, which still exists today. Centered around school and community pride, the club also provides senior scholarships each year.
Patterson donated to the scholarship fund every year, Hale said.
'Simple but profound' principles
Patterson grew up in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, the youngest of four children. His daughter Carol van Doorn said his driving force was a strong Christian faith instilled by his mother, Mazie Patterson.
"I think that's what made him want to help people and made him a patient father, really looking for the best in everybody," van Doorn said.
Patterson later attended Vinton Baptist Church for more than 50 years, serving as a Sunday School teacher and deacon.
He led a "truly Christian life" guided by "simple but profound" principles, van Doorn said.
Patterson took an early interest in athletics, lettering in four sports. During a football scrimmage when he was 15, he met his future wife, Jeanette McIntyre, van Doorn said. The couple later married in 1961 and had three children, Friedman, Robert Patterson Jr. and van Doorn.
Patterson received a scholarship to East Carolina College (now University) and played football and ran track. At least one of his track records still stands. He was in Air Force ROTC, played semi-professional baseball and was scouted by the Cleveland Indians.
After graduating, he moved to Salem in 1958. He taught science and coached at Andrew Lewis High School, which was then part of Roanoke County Public Schools. He later chaired Andrew Lewis' science department and was athletic director.
In 1959, Patterson met and became close friends with Norman Lineburg, who went on to coach Radford High School football for 37 years. For a time, the two were roommates. Patterson taught science. Lineburg taught English. Together, they coached football, cross country and track, Lineburg recalled earlier this week.
Friends for a total of 61 years, Lineburg called Patterson a "utopia" of both education and life.
"I wouldn't trade his friendship for anything," Lineburg said.
"I've met a lot of people in my life, but I'll tell you what, he's got to be at the top of the list," he continued.
Patterson was appointed principal of William Byrd at age 29.
His children say he taught them initiative and hard work. He was named Roanoke Valley's Father of the Year for Education in 1987.
Patterson changed his son's life in the fourth grade, Robert Patterson Jr. recalled. His father let him use a new desktop computer at the high school, a Commodore PET. Bob Patterson knew the younger Patterson loved Star Trek and borrowed a teacher's Star Trek video game.
"I learned to play the game, to open the software file, and to modify it to add more features," Robert Patterson Jr. wrote in an email. "I’ve now been an electrical engineer for nearly 31 years."
Van Doorn said her family is deeply appreciative of the recent outpouring of support. A celebration of her father's life will be held at a later date, hopefully in Vinton, she said.
More than 20 years after his retirement, Patterson returned to William Byrd in 2017 for the dedication of a new artificial turf field.
As he stood on the field, smiling while shaking hands, a small gold pin on his coat lapel glinted in the sun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.