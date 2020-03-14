Roanoke County public schools will offer free meals to students, while they’re closed at least two weeks amid a global pandemic.

Breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup at some schools, as well as at bus stops beginning Monday.

The district starting Wednesday plans to deliver instructional materials to the homes of students without internet.

More information can be found at https://www.rcps.us/site/Default.aspx?PageID=4184.

Roanoke city schools will release details about instruction and meal delivery by noon Monday. Information can be found at https://www.rcps.info/. — Henri Gendreau

