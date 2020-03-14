Roanoke County public schools will offer free meals to students, while they’re closed at least two weeks amid a global pandemic.
Breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup at some schools, as well as at bus stops beginning Monday.
The district starting Wednesday plans to deliver instructional materials to the homes of students without internet.
More information can be found at https://www.rcps.us/site/Default.aspx?PageID=4184.
Roanoke city schools will release details about instruction and meal delivery by noon Monday. Information can be found at https://www.rcps.info/. — Henri Gendreau
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.