Roanoke County schools announced Thursday a two-part graduation ceremonies plan featuring both online and in-person events, according to a news release.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam had previously ordered that all schools be closed to students for the rest of the school year.
Online graduation ceremonies are scheduled for May 19-20, with in-person celebrations projected in summer or fall, after coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted.
Roanoke County school buildings have been closed to students since March 13.
The system’s principals, school board and superintendent, Dr. Ken Nicely, are “100-percent committed” to hosting in-person ceremonies, eventually, Nicely said in the news release.
“Our seniors have earned that,” Nicely said. “Meanwhile, our seniors also deserve to receive, on time, the diploma they have earned. … Doing both takes a lot of work, planning and effort, but our kids deserve for us to do everything we can, and I want to commend our high schools for their incredible efforts.”
Online graduations will be streamed via the Roanoke County Public Schools website at www.rcps.us/graduation.
On May 19, Northside High School’s streaming ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m. with William Byrd High School to follow at 7:30 p.m. On May 20, Hidden Valley High School (3 p.m.), Cave Spring High School (5:30 p.m.) and Glenvar High School (7:30 p.m.) will graduate its seniors online, according to the county schools’ graduation webpage.
The schools will send seniors more information about the events in the days and weeks to follow, the news release said.
