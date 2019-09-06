Roanoke County police activity prompted schools to shelter in place Friday morning.

Police responded to a report of a family dispute at a home in the Buck Mountain Road area. A "distraught" person who was reportedly armed left the home, according to a news release.

That person is now in custody, police said.

Chuck Lionberger, spokesman for Roanoke County schools, said the division was advised by police to shelter in place due to a "suspicious individual" in the southwest area of the county.

About 20 minutes after county schools began to shelter in place, Cave Spring Elementary and Cave Spring Middle schools went on a full lockdown at the request of the police department, Lionberger said.

Both the shelter in place and lockdown orders have been lifted. Lionberger estimated county schools sheltered in place for about 90 minutes.

Roanoke City Public Schools also briefly sheltered in place in response to a situation in the county, according to spokesman Justin McLeod. The order has been lifted.

