The Roanoke County School Board extended Superintendent Ken Nicely’s contract through 2023 on Monday night.
Officials voted 5-0 to approve the longer contract for Nicely, who is in his second year as the school division’s chief. His former contract, signed last August, was set to expire in 2021.
Nicely signed the new contract after the meeting. The contract provides a $161,200 annual salary, a 4 percent increase from Nicely’s salary a year ago.
As with the previous contract, Nicely will receive $6,000 for use of his private vehicle and a $1,200 cellphone allowance each year.
Nicely has worked in the school division for 26 years as a teacher, principal and central office administrator.
He rose from director of instruction to acting superintendent last July in place of former Superintendent Greg Killough. Nicely received the permanent job title a month later.
The contract extension came hours after Nicely led the school system’s first convocation for teachers in more than 25 years.
School Board Chairman Don Butzer said the extension demonstrates the board’s confidence in Nicely. It also “is a good signal we’re sending to the staff that he’s going to be around for a long while,” Butzer said.
Nicely said the extension affirms the board’s belief in his administration’s direction and vision.
“Now comes the important work of making it real, making it happen,” said Nicely. “I’m so excited about being able to look four years out in terms of what all we can accomplish in that amount of time.”