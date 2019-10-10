Roanoke County Public Schools will offer financial incentives to keep bus drivers and recruit new hires.
The Roanoke County School Board voted 5-0 to approve $3,000 retention and recruitment bonuses Thursday night.
Drivers hired before Jan. 1 are eligible for a $3,000 signing bonus paid in three installments. Any drivers hired after Jan. 1 would receive a signing bonus of $400 per month through the end of the school year.
Current drivers will receive a $3,000 retention bonus paid in two installments.
The school system will also offer a $500 referral bonus to current drivers.
Roanoke County has about 450 drivers. Administrators said Roanoke County needs at least eight more. The school system is also seeking 10 substitute drivers, but is not offering bonuses for the position.
Roanoke County’s hourly starting pay for bus drivers is $16.33. Substitute drivers are paid $16.50 per hour.
Experience driving a school bus is not required, the school system said. Roanoke County will pay for all necessary training, including commercial driver’s license training, for qualified hires.
Schools spokesman Chuck Lionberger said the school division has needed to send buses on extra routes in recent weeks because of driver vacancies or absences. Some mechanics and other school transportation workers who have the proper training and licenses have also filled in occasionally, administrators said.
The driver shortage has caused some buses to run late by up to 15 minutes in some instances but delays have been sporadic, according to Lionberger.
Director of Finance Susan Peterson and Facilities and Operations Director Mark Kitta presented the incentive plan. The combined cost of the retention, recruitment and signing bonuses is an estimated $450,000 this school year, with the majority — $345,000 — planned for the retention bonus.
The division has enough funds in its human resources budget to pay for the bonuses, Peterson said.
Superintendent Ken Nicely said the incentives will help recruit and retain drivers.
Roanoke County Chairman Don Butzer and Vice Chairman Tim Greenway lauded the incentive plan during Thursday’s meeting.
Greenway suggested the board consider a better benefits package for drivers next year.
Current driver benefits include limited, or part time rate, health care, five paid holidays, 4.5 days of sick leave and one personal day.
“This bus driver incentive program is really a great step in the right direction so that we don’t become a headline in Roanoke County,” said Butzer. “As you know they’re struggling in Roanoke city and some other counties … there’s a real crisis in hiring bus drivers. I think the solution here is creative.”
School systems across the country are facing driver shortages, with analysts pointing to a lower unemployment rate and competition for qualified employees.
Roanoke City Public Schools outsources transportation to a private company, Durham School Services. The company has had a drive shortage of 10-20 drivers since the beginning of the school year, leading to long delays.
Last week, Durham increased its sign on bonus from $1,000 to $2,500. The company offers starting pay of $17 per hour.
Roanoke County hosted a job fair last month seeking drivers, substitute bus aides and nutrition associates. But attendance was low, administrators said.
In addition to driver bonuses, the county is now offering a full time job that combines the duties of a bus driver and a nutrition workers, the school system said.
The employee would drive a bus in the morning, work in the cafeteria in the afternoon, then drive an afternoon bus route.
