The Roanoke County School Board approved bonuses for nutrition workers Thursday to counteract high turnover and low attendance.
The nutrition employees in Roanoke County Public Schools will be eligible for a $750 appreciation bonus payable Dec. 15. The school system will also offer employees a $75 attendance bonus per pay cycle with a maximum of 10 pay periods and $750.
The board also approved a $125 sign-on bonus. New employees would be eligible for the attendance incentive.
The bonuses are only available this school year. Any future bonuses would be considered during budget planning for the next school year.
The total cost of the incentives is approximately $222,500. Roanoke County administrators said the division can pay the bonuses with money already in the nutrition fund, including surplus and carryover funds.
Supervisor of Nutrition Services Rhonda Huffman asked the board to approve the bonuses during a work session Tuesday. Huffman said issues with hiring and retention started several years ago when the board cut some benefits for nutrition and transportation workers as a cost saving measure.
The school system has tried other methods to attract more applicants to the part time position, including a job fair in September. Roanoke County also started offering some full time positions for employees to serve as both bus drivers and nutrition associates.
Huffman said challenges with hiring and retention are compounded by a high number of employee absences this school year.
Nutrition workers have missed more than 500 days combined since the start of the school year, an average of about 4 days per employee, Huffman told the school board.
Roanoke County nutrition associates work about 20 hours per week with part time benefits.
The nutrition department incentives came about a month after the school board approved retention and signing bonuses for bus drivers totaling about $3,000 each.
