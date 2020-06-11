Roanoke County Public Schools plans to announce a detailed reopening plan and schedule by June 26, Director of Administration Rhonda Stegall told the school board on Thursday.
In the meantime, she said, the district will collaborate with principals, families and the larger community to map out how to reopen on schedule on Aug. 13 while following health mandates.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday a three-phase plan to reopen schools in the fall. Social distancing must continue in Phases 2 and 3, so districts must come up with ways to heed health mandates while educating students.
“We’re thinking that when school opens we will be following Phase 3,” Stegall said, adding that the district planned to likely enact staggered schedules.
Anticipating Northam’s announcement, the district in recent weeks began to take action to close a technology gap in the fall. The school board last week approved purchasing 685 hot spots for students. Laptops will also be provided to elementary students in addition to the existing one-to-one program for secondary students.
Stegall said the district will drastically increase its RCPSOnline offerings, make changes to health clinics to comply with mandates and buy face coverings and plexiglass shields.
Altered schedules will also be created, Stegall said, which will include considering more frequent in-person days for younger students and encouraging families to drive their students to school, if possible.
Tim Greenway, who represents Vinton on the board, voiced opposition to continued distance learning. He wants the district to request a variance from the state to reopen normally.
“We need teachers back in the classroom and our kids back to school,” Greenway said.
All of the members agreed about the classroom’s importance and invited parents and students to share their thoughts.
During the public comment period, Erin O’Neill asked the board to consider using churches for classrooms so students could go to school five days a week.
She reached out to five area churches of different denominations and all were on board with the idea, she said.
Board approves civil rights resolution
The board voted unanimously to approve a resolution suggested by Greenway that condemns racism and doubled down on the district’s commitment “to foster an inclusive education environment” and to “continue fighting for racial justice and human and civil rights for all.”
The resolution stated that the board members, all of whom are white, could not remain silent on “racial injustice that harms and anguishes black people.”
Earlier in the meeting, during the public comment period, one attendee asked the board to consider banning the Confederate flag from the dress code as Franklin County’s school board did Monday.
