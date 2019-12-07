Roanoke County is considering a proposal to increase its annual borrowing by 20% to fund school renovations and replacements requested by the school board.
The Roanoke County School Board wants to renovate two elementary schools simultaneously within the next three years, but needs the board of supervisors to approve the funding for those renovations.
School administrators identified nine schools as outdated, and renovating or replacing them could take 20 years to complete under the current borrowing system.
The board of supervisors approves funds for school building projects through its “10-10-10” debt management system. Under the terms, borrowing for county and school projects is capped at $10 million annually. School projects are eligible for the funds in two of the three years in the cycle. The third year’s amount goes toward the county government’s capital projects.
The school division put its last $20 million allotment toward the Cave Spring High School renovation now under construction. This year is a county borrowing year, and the money has been earmarked for the replacement of a flood-prone general services building.
The new funding proposal presented at a joint meeting Tuesday would increase the debt issue to $12 million annually. Assistant County Administrator Rebecca Owens said the funding could move up the school system’s projects by several years, or sooner if they also dedicate year-end savings to construction costs.
The new plan would require an annual incremental increase of $200,000 each from the county and the school budgets starting July 1, 2020. The plan allows for more funding without raising taxes, Owens said.
Owens estimated under this new model that many of the school’s projects could begin two to three years sooner than previously estimated.
School board Chairman Don Butzer asked for construction on both elementary schools to begin in June 2021 with an estimated completion by Christmas break 2022, according to a letter dated Oct. 21. School administrators said the total cost of both projects is between $33.3 million and $38.3 million.
W.E. Cundiff and Glen Cove elementary schools were built with the same design, and have outdated, open-pod classrooms. The concept presents challenges to teachers and students from an instructional and security perspective.
Butzer said Tuesday he is most concerned about those two schools as well as William Byrd High School.
“I really believe there’s an inequity there for those kids for instructional value,” he said. “Those kids, in my view, especially in the two elementary schools, are at a disadvantage to some of the other elementary schools we have. So we need to get those three done.”
Earlier this year, school staff presented a prioritized list of schools that need major renovations. That plan calls for renovating six schools in the following order: William Byrd High, Hidden Valley Middle, Burlington Elementary, Glenvar Elementary, W.E. Cundiff Elementary and Glen Cove Elementary.
As part of their report, administrators analyzed the needs of all six schools along with three more: the Burton Center for Arts and Technology, Northside Middle and Penn Forest Elementary.
The report prioritized schools based on quantitative data, quality assessments and perceived safety. Administrators considered classroom space, lighting and furniture among several factors that could affect instruction.
Butzer asked the board to develop a funding plan to complete the remaining schools in 10 years rather than the projected 20 years.
After county staff presented the new proposal Tuesday, Butzer said he wanted to take the model back to his staff and get updated construction costs. The state average for construction costs rose to $301 per square foot for elementary schools and $329 for high schools, he said. Cave Spring High School’s ongoing renovations cost about $239 per square foot.
“The escalation that we’re seeing in construction costs is astounding,” Butzer said. “I appreciate the progress that we’ve made here and the offer that’s there. But my only concern is I’m not even sure we can get these projects done for the money that we originally thought.”
Butzer said the school board will determine what renovations they can complete under the newly proposed funding model.
