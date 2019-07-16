The Roanoke County School Board announced the hiring of four more high school deans of students Monday.
Cave Spring High added a dean of students, Brian Hall, prior to last school year.
Joe Jablonski will serve as dean at Hidden Valley High. Jablonski was most recently the director of attendance and accountability for Roanoke City Public Schools. He served as principal at Patrick Henry High between 2013 and 2018 before moving to the central office position.
Tami Amos is the dean for Northside High. Amos has 16 years of teaching and administrative experience in Roanoke.
Travis Anderson will serve as dean for William Byrd High. Anderson started working for Roanoke County Public Schools in 2008 as a teacher at Cave Spring High. He became a testing coordinator for William Byrd High in 2018.
Tyler Brown was hired as dean at Glenvar High. Brown has taught in Roanoke County since 2012 at Northside High and Glenvar High.
Roanoke County Superintendent Ken Nicely said the division created the positions to work with principals to carry out the mission for student learning and success.
The dean position “provides proactive leadership to engage students and teachers in the delivery of programs and services which support students’ intellectual, social, and emotional learning and growth,” Nicely said.