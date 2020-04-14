With current May graduation dates impossible for Roanoke County high schools due to statewide stay-at-home orders, Superintendent Ken Nicely said Tuesday the district is exploring alternative options.
“These kids deserve to have some sort of event, some kind of gathering at some point when it’s allowed,” Nicely said. “The problem is, we have no earthly idea ... when that’s going to be.”
Ideally, the county will hold in-person graduations at some point over the summer. But in the interest of providing closure for graduating seniors, Nicely said principals were working on alternative events, too.
That may take the form of online ceremonies, Nicely said, which could involve student speeches, music and some sort of slideshow.
School board members suggested other ideas, too. Jason Moretz, who represents the Windsor Hills District, asked about the possibility of naming a new graduation date in July. Tim Greenway, who represents Vinton, suggested a drive-in graduation, inspired by what churches have done.
“I’m telling you, it just breaks my heart,” Greenway said of seniors unable to finish out the school year.
Renovations on track
A mild winter has proved useful for the contractors working on Cave Spring High School. The renovations likely will finish in June, Construction Coordinator Chris Lowe told the school board on Tuesday.
Some minor finishing details still will need to be installed over the summer because of factories shutting down temporarily due to the pandemic, Lowe said. But he doesn’t expect those items, such as sheet metal, glass, a small number of handrails and bleachers, to prevent obtaining a certificate of occupancy.
If factories continue to be closed, the school still will be able to open in August with temporary fixes.
Because school is closed for the remainder of the academic year, the classroom trailers used during the project are being hauled away, Lowe said.
The roof will be finished by the end of the month, and paving is scheduled to finish by the end of May. Avis Construction Co. is turning parts of the school back over to Lowe as the company finishes, he said.
Avis began renovating the school in January 2019. The project is budgeted at $43.4 million.
