Roanoke College plans to start its fall semester two weeks early and end classes and final exams before Thanksgiving, according to a letter from President Mike Maxey.
The calendar was revised to reduce the risk of midsemester travel and maximize the chance that students can stay on campus all semester, he wrote.
Aug. 19 will be the first day of classes, and Nov. 17 will be the last day of classes, according to the letter, released Wednesday. The college also will forgo its traditional fall break in October.
“Our plan for the fall is designed to provide the optimal on-campus environment and to minimize the risks of COVID-19 exposure to the campus community,” Maxey wrote. “Our leaders in Health Services and Campus Safety are formulating plans for the safest environment possible on campus.”
Roanoke College is among higher education institutions that have announced altered plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Locally, Radford University announced its plans to end the semester before Thanksgiving. Virginia Tech announced it will keep the same calendar but pivot to online classes after Thanksgiving break.
