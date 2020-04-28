Virtual high school graduation ceremonies are planned in June for Roanoke City Public Schools students, Superintendent Rita Bishop announced Tuesday.
“We will try to make it as noteworthy for our graduates as possible,” she told the Roanoke School Board.
In-person graduation plans are still up in the air, board Chairman Mark Cathey said.
In a robocall to students on Tuesday evening, spokesman Justin McLeod said Forest Park Academy’s graduation will take place at 6 p.m. June 2; Patrick Henry High School’s will take place 10 a.m. June 4; and William Fleming High School’s will take place at 2 p.m. June 4.
Seniors’ names will be read, and their pictures will be shown. Yearbook photos will be used; students who did not provide a yearbook photo but have senior pictures are asked to email one to seniors@rcps.info with their name and high school. Students who need a photo can use a photographer the district hired.
“We will make every effort to have every child represented,” Cathey said during the meeting.
Related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bishop also said school leaders “have no idea” what classes in the fall might look like. She mentioned the possibility of reducing class sizes.
Budget concerns
One effect of Roanoke schools being physically closed is estimated savings of $2.9 million.
School buses aren’t used nearly as much and employee travel has been reduced. Certain positions aren’t needed with students at home, such as school nurses, crossing guards, school resource officers and substitute teachers. Utility usage has dropped in buildings, in addition to already being ahead of budget for related costs, according to Chief Finance Officer Kathleen Jackson.
But those savings don’t fix the deficit likely to remain.
City and state revenue sources have dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Accounting for estimated state sales tax and city funding reductions, Jackson’s projections place available district funds at $30.1 million. But the district has a projected $37.8 million worth of potential expenses.
The district may need to use as much as $7.7 million from the fund balance, Jackson said. A more realistic scenario is $4.5 million because there are typically extra savings due to over-budgeting, she said.
Candidate pool narrowed
The superintendent candidate pool has been whittled down to a list of semifinalists, Vice Chair Lutheria Smith said. Providing a search update to the board, she didn’t elaborate on how many semifinalists have been selected. The board received 34 applications.
“I think I speak for the board when I say we don’t think we can make a wrong decision,” she said, emphasizing how impressed she was with the applicants.
The board plans to conduct semifinalist interviews this week and conduct finalist interviews next week, according to the district’s timeline.
The district plans to announce the new superintendent the week of May 25.
