Under fire from Roanoke School Board members and parents, Durham School Services produced a report on how it will cover bus routes and improve its performance.
The transportation contractor sent its report to Roanoke City Public Schools and the school board Nov. 13. Roanoke School Board member Laura Rottenborn had demanded that a Durham executive produce the plan during a public meeting the night before.
The Roanoke Times received a copy of the report Monday through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Scrutiny of Durham stems from the company’s struggle to pick up and drop off some Roanoke students on time since school began in August. The company has also faced criticism from parents and guardians who say they haven’t been properly notified when their child’s bus runs late.
The company has cited a driver shortage as the main reason for delays. When bus routes aren’t covered due to staffing problems, the company sends drivers on “double runs,” leading to late pickups and dropoffs.
Despite offering signing bonuses and other incentives, the company has not hired or maintained enough staff to cover all bus routes.
A Durham spokesman said Tuesday that the company has 137 drivers but needs about 150 to cover all routes. A Durham executive said last month that the company expected to have adequate staffing to cover all routes by the end of November. The company said Tuesday that it is doing everything it can to reach that goal.
In the four-page report, Durham addressed its staffing levels, wage structure and incentives to recruit and retain drivers. Durham said it offers a higher starting pay than neighboring school divisions, at $17 an hour. Roanoke is the only school division in the region that outsources transportation.
Durham’s plan to end double runs includes creating a new recruiting plan that includes better “recruiting materials, new strategies, and user-friendly approaches,” the report said. Durham said it will “re-recruit” former employees, and explore additional employee incentives.
Durham said it will also review routes to decide if it can eliminate some double runs.
The company said it planned to announce a five-hour day guarantee, effective this week. Drivers were previously guaranteed at least four hours of work per day, but can now expect to be paid for at least 25 hours per week.
Under a section titled “customer service,” Durham said it will evaluate all employees on customer service, conduct training on proper robocalls immediately and work with Roanoke to encourage more parents and guardians to download the company’s bus tracker smartphone app.
Durham said Roanoke has received “considerable positive feedback about the tracker application.” But the company said it recognizes “glitches” remain with the app and is working to resolve them. Some parents and guardians have complained that the app doesn’t consistently work.
Durham said it will also increase its advertising and install a dedicated phone line for hiring only. The company plans to develop “community involvement opportunities” with veterans, retirees and college students, according to the report. It will also improve its Facebook page.
Roanoke School Board Chairman Mark Cathey said he liked the company’s plan to end double runs. But the board expects the company to put its plan into action, he said.
During last week’s school board meeting, multiple board members said they’d consider the early termination option in the contract with Durham if it didn’t show improvements soon.
