As public school districts in the Roanoke and New River valleys begin to work out what distance learning will look like for the remainder of the school year, details are beginning to emerge.
The past two weeks have consisted of ungraded review, but districts are generally expected to provide new instruction now that schools are closed for the remainder of the academic year.
What that looks like is up to each district, but the Virginia Department of Education has provided guidance, recommending that new work also remain ungraded and urging schools to be mindful of providing equitable education.
Seniors on track to graduate will be able to graduate, all districts say. Students on track to go to the next grade will be able to do so.
The state Education Department can waive certain graduation requirements.
Here’s how districts in the region have been tackling instruction, meals, graduation and other services.
Botetourt County
Botetourt County Public Schools will finalize a plan for tackling fourth quarter instruction by Monday, Superintendent Lisa Chen said in a letter to parents. New learning will occur, she advised.
The district plans to continue providing meal service while maintaining social distancing, she wrote. Parents will be reimbursed for canceled field trips.
All Botetourt school employees will be paid, Chen wrote. Five employees in the district are part-time employees, and “their needs will be met.”
Botetourt was still scheduled to have its spring break from April 13 to April 17, Chen wrote in a letter to parents.
Franklin County
Superintendent Mark Church promised that employees will be paid. Some part-time employees’ pay is based on available work, but he said in a recorded video to staff that the district will provide tasks.
Spring break, from April 6 to April 10, has been authorized by the school board as instructional time. That’s mainly so the meals program can continue, Church said in an email on Wednesday.
“I have asked that teachers be available if students have questions,” he said. “I assume that no to little instruction will be provided.”
New instruction will begin following spring break, he said.
“Because we don’t have SOLs, that’s going to give our teachers the opportunity to be creative,” Church said. “Imagine the kinds of things we’re going to be able to do if we can do some unique things and not have to worry about the tests.”
Meal distribution will be modified starting Monday, according to a letter Church sent parents on Wednesday. Meals will be distributed on Mondays and Thursdays to last students through the week.
The district will work with the YMCA to provide child care at schools to essential personnel, including health care workers. Interested parents can email Jamie Stump at jstump@franklincountyymca.org.
Pulaski County
The school division decided this week to postpone its graduation, high school prom and eighth grade dance to dates in June – provided that crowd size regulations permit such events then.
The division continues to distribute breakfasts and lunches to students, but has halted home delivery. Instead, they’re offering pickup service, including by drive-through in multiple school and church locations on Mondays and Wednesdays, with meals for up to five days available.
The division sent out learning packets on March 16 that covered two weeks. Teachers and administrators are now working on new lessons that will be distributed next week, Superintendent Kevin Siers said. They’ll offer traditional coursework and virtual options, including projects and pauses to reflect on learning so far, Siers added.
He said teachers are excited about being free of the “burdensome yoke of standardized testing” for the year and are excited about teaching in ways that are “enjoyable and meaningful.”
Radford
Radford’s school administration is currently focused on getting Chromebooks to students who need them. The division was on spring break when the virus outbreak hit and schools were closed.
A survey of students identified 259 students who requested a school-issued Chromebook because they don't have access to a device, Radford’s superintendent and assistant superintendent explained to board members in a meeting this week. That’s more computers than the school has to distribute, and how they’re used is restricted in some cases based on rules of grant funding that paid for them, so administrators are determining a means of distributing them.
The division is still developing online learning plans, and continues to distribute meals via buses. They plan to reduce the number of delivery days from every weekday to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, though the same number of breakfasts and lunch will be distributed.
In a letter to seniors, Superintendent Rob Graham wrote that the district would create a graduation “that looks different, but recognizes your significant accomplishment.”
Roanoke
Roanoke Superintendent Rita Bishop said during a meeting on Tuesday that new instruction will mostly be ungraded.
Meal service will continue, although it will be modified over spring break. Bishop said the district was recruiting additional volunteers from the community to help with distribution.
All employees will be paid, according to Bishop. Hourly employees will be given work to do.
Curriculum coordinators are developing online instruction, Bishop said. She noted that a portion of students don’t have devices or internet access and said the district will provide devices to anyone who needs it.
Roanoke County
Roanoke County Public Schools is finalizing its plans for the remainder of the year, spokesman Chuck Lionberger said Wednesday. New details will likely be presented at the school board’s Thursday meeting.
Similar methods for instruction used over the past two weeks will continue to be used, like Blackboard and Cisco Jabber, Lionberger said. The district plans to continue its meals program as long as it has the resources.
More information will be available in the coming weeks for parents who need to pick up students’ personal belongings from school, according to the website.
The district was in a holding pattern for events like prom and graduation. “We want them to happen,” Lionberger said, so no decisions have been made yet.
Salem
Salem City Schools plan to continue using Google Classrooms in third through 12th grades. In pre-K through second grade, instructional packets will be distributed.
Salem’s website says students won’t be expected to attend virtual classes during spring break from April 3 to April 13.
New instruction will start after spring break. Until then, review material will be used and students also will learn how to use online tools.
In a statement, Superintendent Alan Seibert said there was not a short answer to the question of whether all employees will continue to be paid. “In general, we are following the state's example and guidance of doing everything we can to honor contracts and notices of employment,” he said.
Meals will continue for as long as possible, although spokesman Mike Stevens said on Monday that the district would re-evaluate at the end of this week.
The district hopes to let students retrieve personal items closer to the end of the school year, according to the website. Parents can also contact their child’s school to make an appointment.
Staff writers Mike Allen and Matt Chittum contributed to this report.
