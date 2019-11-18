Community colleges across the region lost students again this fall, according to preliminary data provided by the schools.
Virginia Western Community College saw the largest decrease, reporting the equivalent of 3,430 full-time students as of this month — a 4.9% drop from last fall.
Full-time equivalency, the key enrollment figure for colleges, is tied directly to state funding. Virginia Western’s total number of actual students, or headcount, is about 6,300 students this fall — a 7.6% decrease.
New River Community College, with a fall headcount of 4,337 students, said its enrollment drop to date is about 2%.
In Martinsville, Patrick Henry Community College said its fall headcount is 2,238 students, a loss of 2.2% from last fall.
Dabney S. Lancaster Community College did not provide enrollment data before press time.
Community colleges across the state have faced enrollment declines in recent years, with analysts citing better economic conditions as a reason. More people are working rather than enrolling in school to learn a trade, according to the Virginia Community College System.
Virginia Western President Robert Sandel said changes to some of the school’s dual-enrollment programs for high schoolers drove the overall enrollment decline this school year. The college reported 14.4% fewer full-time equivalent students dually enrolled.
Dual-enrollment programs offer high school students a chance to take certain courses for high school and college credit simultaneously.
Some dual enrollment offerings were eliminated, Sandel said. In Roanoke County, for instance, some dual-enrollment classes were cut this year because they are no longer align with Virginia Western’s programs of study or don’t transfer to four-year institutions, according to the college.
Ken Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools, said the school system's economics and personal finance course is no longer offered for college credit, for instance. The class was a popular dual-enrollment choice but did not transfer easily to four-year institutions, he said.
Statewide, Virginia has renewed its focus on dual enrollment and easing the college transfer process in recent years.
A 2017 report by Virginia’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission found that dual-enrollment programs did not consistently save students time or money in their pursuit of a bachelor’s degree.
The 2018 Virginia General Assembly passed legislation requiring colleges and universities to collaboratively develop plans to ensure standards and procedures that will ensure a more efficient transfer process.
The legislation led to the Virginia Community College System and the State Council of Higher Education announcing a three-year initiative earlier this year called Transfer Virginia to develop clear pathways through higher education.
Sandel said he sees a silver lining in the overall enrollment data at Virginia Western this fall. Because dually enrolled students tend to take only about three to six credits per semester, they account for fewer full-time equivalent students than the majority of the Virginia Western student population.
Colleges calculate full-time equivalent students based on the total number of credits taken. One student enrolled in classes worth 15 credit hours equals one full-time equivalent student. If five students take three credit hours each, they’d only count as one full-time equivalent student.
“If you look at the glass half-full, we’re only down about 1.9% on our base enrollment,” Sandel said. “That’s the lowest we’ve had in the last three or four years.”
In response to enrollment declines, Virginia Western this spring eliminated six jobs: two full-time faculty and four classified positions. Virginia Western’s overall headcount last school year — including the fall, spring and summer semesters — was 9,384 students, a 27% decrease since the 2013-14 school year.
Most community colleges across the state have made cuts similar to Virginia Western’s or deeper during a “historic enrollment decline” statewide, said Jeffrey Kraus, the assistant vice chancellor for strategic communications for Virginia's Community College System.
Kraus said when Virginia’s employment rate changes by 1%, enrollment in community colleges can change by up to 2.5% in the same direction. Birth rates and migration have also played a factor, according to Kraus.
Sandel, who plans to address Virginia Western employees in an annual town hall meeting Thursday, said the college does not anticipate any layoffs due to enrollment at this point. The college's budget will be finalized in the spring once funding totals are confirmed.
“Based on the information for the fall enrollment right now, we do not foresee any faculty or staff impact from this,” Sandel said.
Despite enrollment declines, Virginia Western has transformed its physical campus in recent years in response to regional workforce needs. State funding for capital improvement projects in community colleges is separate from per pupil funding.
The college opened a new $37 million building for science, technology, math and science this fall.
