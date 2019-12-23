Radford University’s newest initiative will award $13 million in scholarships to students over the next four years.
The Highlander Distinction program will offer both merit-based and need-based awards, as well as a combination of both award types to incoming freshmen starting next fall, according to a university news release.
It is a four-year scholarship program. Once students receive the scholarship, they must continue to attend Radford and maintain a 3.0 GPA, according to university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs.
The four-year program will award annual amounts of $2,500-$11,000 depending on a student’s academic achievement and financial need. Approximately $3.25 million will be used each of the next four academic years.
Initial award notifications will be distributed within the next two weeks to the first set of Highlander Distinction scholars, according to the release.
Scaggs said the funding for Highlander Distinction is being financed through institutional resources. She said there is not a predetermined number of awards, as it will be based on the pool of funding and number of applicants.
University President Brian Hemphill said in the release that he’s pleased with historic investment and what it signifies about Radford’s reputation as an institution.
“This significant investment, which is unprecedented in Radford University’s storied history, speaks to our continued efforts to recruit and retain high-quality students who enter our campus as curious scholars and aspiring professionals and leave our campus as subject matter experts and strong citizen leaders. This new program is a direct reflection of the University’s unwavering dedication to student success through transformational experiences both in and out of the classroom.”
In addition to existing scholarships, students are expected to receive more than $2 million in donor-based scholarships through the Radford University Foundation during the 2020-21 academic year.
The foundation’s level of scholarship funding has doubled in the past decade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.