Radford University announced Tuesday it will not increase tuition for most students in 2020-21.
The news comes more than two weeks before a June 12 board of visitors meeting, when a decision on tuition rates was expected.
The announcement – posted on the school's website Tuesday afternoon – states that tuition will not increase for undergraduate students studying on the main campus located in Radford, the Roanoke Higher Education Center and the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. Tuition and fees for full time undergraduate students is currently $11,350.00, according to the school's website. The figure doesn't don't include meal plans or room and board.
There will be a 10% decrease in tuition for in-state, undergraduate students studying at Radford University Carilion in Roanoke. Currently tuition is at $24,187, according to numbers from previous coverage by The Roanoke Times.
“During a time in which many of our new and returning students and their families are experiencing financial challenges due to the global health pandemic and related economic downturn, Radford University is fully maintaining its steadfast commitment to the accessibility and affordability of higher education," school President Brian Hemphill said as part of the announcement.
While the decision still has to be voted on, Board of Visitors Rector Robert Archer said in the announcement that, “On behalf of the Board, I am so pleased with the incredible efforts being made to maintain a high-quality and low-cost learning, as well as, safe living environment for all Radford University students.”
This will be the second year in a row tuition's been frozen for in-state students and reduced by 10% for RUC students.
"In addition to a tuition and fee decrease for RUC students studying in Roanoke, Radford University will institute a competitive pricing structure for RUC’s fully online programs in order to expand the workforce pipeline across high-demand areas for health sciences professionals," according to the announcement.
Fee increases for all students not attending RUC, and tuition for out-of-state and graduate students, could still be increased by the BOV at its June meeting.
Virginia Tech is set to announce its tuition and fee rates for the upcoming year following its June 2 BOV meeting.
