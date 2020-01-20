RADFORD — While many students were preparing for the start of spring semester, others were giving back to the community Monday through one of Radford University’s signature charitable events.
More than 450 students, faculty and staff volunteered to participate in the seventh annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Events were held on the Radford campus and throughout the Roanoke and New River valleys.
University spokeswoman Mary Hardbarger said the event has grown tremendously since created by the school’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion in 2014 when there were around 50 volunteers.
Additionally, the event expanded to Roanoke this year, thanks to the new RU campus located downtown at Roanoke Community Hospital.
The university was “excited to have Radford University Carilion students volunteering throughout the Roanoke Valley, including Ronald McDonald House, the Rescue Mission, Habitat for Humanity and several other locations,” Hardbarger wrote in an email.
A variety of on-campus events were ongoing throughout the day Monday.
Freshman Nora Okes from Abingdon spent her afternoon in McConnell Library making blankets for Project Linus’ local Radford chapter. The blankets will go to children in the hospital.
A member of the service fraternity Alpha Phi Omega, the pre-nursing major said she enjoys helping other when she can.
“I love it. Something small like this is going to help someone in need. The fact that it’s going to help children is especially nice,” Okes said.
Another group on campus — The Yarn Makers of RU — were knitting and crocheting away in Heth Hall for a project that will directly benefit university students.
Instructional Designer Samantha Blevins, who’s run the group since 2016, said she and some other members noticed that many students seemed cold walking around campus, so they decided to knit scarves and hats to place around the fence of the water fountain located in the center of campus.
Blevins said that some of the hats will also go to the Ronald McDonald Foundation, but they hope to have at least 50 garments to put on the fence at lunchtime Tuesday. They are free to any student who may need one.
McConnell Library was also the host of a children’s camp run by librarian’s Alyssa Archer and Karen Berry. Campers were students from the area in grades K-6 who enjoyed a variety of activities like a trip to the planetarium, yoga and culminating with a trip to the university wellness center.
Kids were playing basketball, soccer, cornhole and even some video games. Aubrey Kelly III, a senior major in social service, was one of the many counselors on hand to play with campers.
He said he enjoys working with children — something he plans to do after graduating — because he believes they need guidance and positive influences from relatable young adults.
He’s volunteered all four years he’s been in school and is impressed with how the event has grown.
“It’s great to see so many people out here helping the community not just on campus but all over the area in Christiansburg, Blacksburg Pulaski and now Roanoke.”
Other events in the area included food drives at various locations, helping with children’s programs in Pulaski volunteering at various nonprofits in the region.
Director of the Center for Diversity and Inclusion La Shan Lovelace said Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Radford University is a “day on, not a day off.”
