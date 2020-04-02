Alan Forrest isn’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop him from sharing his positive messages about mindfulness meditation with members of the Radford University community.
A graduate professor in the department of counselor education, Forrest, 65, has been teaching the practice in a variety of ways since 2013, including a weekly email to a list of roughly 350 students, faculty and staff and even people outside of the campus community.
He defines mindfulness as “the intentional attending to what is happening in the present moment without judgment,” something he’s practiced daily for the last 15 years through meditation, while integrating the discipline into his everyday life.
Forrest said practicing mindfulness has brought a sense of calm, balance and evenness into his life, which he believes has made him a more kind and more compassionate person.
“It helps ground me and anchor me to what is real and what’s in front of me so I can be closer to truth,” he said.
According to the UCLA Mindful Awareness Research Center’s website, research in mindfulness has been shown to benefit different areas of psychological health like decreased anxiety, depression, rumination and emotional reactivity. Research has also shown mindfulness helps to increase well-being, positive affect and concentration.
Forrest said the positive effects are needed more than ever, which is one of the reasons he has continued his emails full of positive quotes, poems and other relevant messages, often based on what’s pertinent in the world.
“We are living in challenging and uncertain times. ... If I can demonstrate calm, compassion and courageousness in the midst of the difficult and uncertain times, then I can be a healing force as opposed to someone contributing to a lot of the anxiety that is floating around,” he said.
Forrest said he usually receives a few replies to his weekly messages, but lately he’s had a huge influx of responses from a variety of people thankful for his positive thoughts in the midst of a crisis.
“I don’t usually reply to these emails but I wanted to let you know that I really appreciated this weeks ‘lesson.’ I think now more than ever it would behoove us all to keep a ‘don’t know mind’ because we really don’t know for sure what will happen and assuming we do know just makes things worse for everyone. Your message was 100% worth your time as well as mine,” a current graduate student wrote.
Forrest also holds a weekly meditation session at noon on Monday’s during the school year, but has since uploaded those to YouTube for people to follow while campus is shut down.
“I have always appreciated your mindfulness Monday emails, today I particularly appreciated it. Thank you for creating and sharing the YouTube videos of the weekly practice sessions while we are all operating virtually and the brief summary, Being Mindful of Your Well-Being,” a university staff member wrote.
Forrest said meditation can come in many forms. And while the practice has no official religious affiliation, he said most of the world’s major religions have some form of it, the most common being prayer.
His exploration of the practice began as a teenager, he said, when he would go into the woods near his house and sit in solitude, listening to the sounds of the forest while trying to just be present in the moment.
From there, he experimented with different forms of meditation on and off throughout his life before becoming a daily practitioner of mindfulness, Forrest said.
While his daily routine has greatly enhanced his life, the process is still ongoing, he said.
“I’m human. I get anxious and stressed about things. Those things are part of living life, but they don’t happen as often or last as long as they used to,” he said. “I take a deep breath and try to center myself.”
Forrest also noted that living in the moment means dealing with reality, not escaping it. When it comes to dealing with coronavirus, he said, he prefers a pragmatic approach.
“I’m concerned like everyone else. I have two elderly parents I’m worried about ... but I can only control what I can control. I follow the guidelines and have prepped accordingly. ... We need to be informed but we don’t need to overwhelm ourselves with information. ... There is a time to reflect on the past and the future. Reminiscing and planning are different than dwelling and anticipating,” he said.
Everyone won’t have the same routine, and that’s OK, he said.
For him, that means getting up in the morning and sitting in an area designated for meditation in his back yard, while also trying to implement mindfulness into his daily life. For instance, beginners might try just sitting for a minute or two and focusing on breathing before going about their day.
Forrest warns those who are interested in starting the practice not to get down on themselves, as it is a lifelong practice.
“It’s simple but it’s not easy,” he said.
