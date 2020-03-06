RADFORD — An article in Radford University’s student newspaper alleges another theft of its product, but a letter from the school’s president begs to differ.
The Tartan published an article in its Wednesday’s edition alleging roughly 10 copies were missing from stacks of its weekly run.
It says the paper’s delivery driver, Dustin Staples, noticed one of the stacks of papers had been tampered with when he went to pick them up from the Armstrong Complex where they are dropped off by the printing company each week before being distributed throughout the campus.
The Tartan said Staples’ first stop is Martin Hall, where he noticed the missing papers sitting in a rack on the second floor.
President Brian Hemphill sent out a letter early Friday afternoon explaining why the papers were taken before being distributed by Tartan staff.
“A long-standing component of the distribution process has included Inter-Campus Mail Distribution staff obtaining and then delivering a very limited number of newspapers to the Office of the President,” he wrote.
“Dating back to 1996, a total of 20 copies were delivered in order to facilitate direct mailing to members of the Board of Visitors and individual sharing with staff.”
Hemphill goes on to write that in 2017 fewer copies were requested from inter-campus mail distribution since The Tartan’s content was available online.
“Currently, 8 to 10 copies are delivered to my office, and staff have been directed to return any remaining copies to the closest newsstand. This clearly explains how and why the newspapers were placed and found in the newsstand located in Martin Hall as described in the aforementioned article in The Tartan,” he wrote.
Hemphill said the practice is in no way a form of censorship or theft.
Tartan Editor Dylan Lepore responded to Hemphill’s email via text Friday afternoon.
“I’m glad he sent out a letter this time; however, The Tartan has never heard of the administration taking the newspapers to the BOV before its delivery,” he wrote.
Lepore said Staples had noticed that the plastic straps binding the stacks of papers together had been broken previously, but always assumed it happened during the delivery process.
“This was the first time we had ever noticed the new newspaper on the rack before we delivered them,” he wrote.
Hemphill also used his Friday email as a vehicle to address the theft of roughly 1,000 of The Tartan’s papers last semester, on Sept. 18.
The incident occurred the same day the Highlander Discovery Institute launched its inaugural event featuring Katie Couric as a moderator for a discussion on political discourse in the U.S.
That week’s paper featured cover stories on a student who was arrested on campus for intoxication and ultimately died while in custody at the New River Valley Regional Jail and a story on a recently hired faculty member who unexpectedly died. The latter story featured a photo some administration — including Hemphill — found to be distasteful.
“Since a prior incident in Fall 2019, various media outlets have questioned the University’s direct and/or indirect involvement in acts of censorship and violations of free speech, which are both false and misleading,” Hemphill wrote.
The university said its police department conducted a thorough investigation into the disappearance of the papers from 22 racks around campus, but ultimately closed the inquiry after stating it found a low-level employee responsible for removing papers from only four of the racks.
The university said the employee’s motive was never determined, and video footage outside the buildings where the papers went missing was “not retained” despite multiple media outlets requesting the footage via Virginia’s freedom of information laws.
University officials have declined to answer anymore questions regarding the September incident and denied The Roanoke Times any police documents from the investigation, stating it doesn’t have to under state law.
“There are mandatory disclosures in FOIA, and there are discretionary disclosures in FOIA. ... Discretionary disclosures include criminal investigative files. ... We will not be providing any additional comment and/or documentation above and beyond what was previously provided,” university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs previously told The Roanoke Times.
Meanwhile, numerous organizations — including the Society for Professional Journalists, the Student Press Law Center and Virginia Lawyers Weekly — have written letters critical of the university’s handling of the September matter.
This latest incident at Radford comes on the heels of Virginia Commonwealth University student government association members allegedly taking copies of its student newspaper from the Richmond campus because of coverage they found to be unfavorable. University officials are currently investigating the matter, according to coverage from the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Hemphill concluded his Friday letter stating:
“At a time in which there are efforts attempting to divide our campus community, I ask that you join me in reaffirming your dedication to Radford’s core values and Code of Ethics. These principles have guided our institution to significant progress and great success for more than a century. There is much work ahead for us to engage in and accomplish together as one Radford family!”
The university did not respond to a request by The Roanoke Times to expand on what efforts are attempting to “divide” the campus community.
