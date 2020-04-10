All Radford University summer classes will move online amid the coronavirus pandemic, the school announced Friday.
“This is not ideal, but necessary as we continue to place the health, safety, and well-being of all Highlanders, as well as our communities, first and foremost,” President Brian Hemphill said in a statement.
The announcement comes four days after Virginia Tech reached the same conclusion.
RU’s various summer session classes are offered between mid-May through Aug. 1.
Hemphill noted that RU’s financial aid office can support students as they continue coursework into the summer.
“Although the Spring 2020 semester has turned out very differently than any of us had hoped or imagined, we are making the most of our current reality,” he wrote. “At this challenging time, I ask for each and every one of us to continue engaging with and supporting our fellow Highlanders as we move forward.”
