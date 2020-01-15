Radford University has hired its seventh provost since the position was created by former school President Penelope Kyle in 2007.
Carolyn “Lyn” Ringer Lepre — currently an administrator at Marist College in New York — will take on her new role July 1, according to an RU news release.
The role of the provost is an important tie between administration and curriculum. Among the main jobs of the provost at RU is to oversee academic programs while strategically managing fiscal priorities, university officials have previously stated.
As Radford’s chief academic officer, Lepre will oversee the division of academic affairs, serve as a member of the school’s senior leadership team and report to President Brian Hemphill, according to the release.
Lepre stated in the release that she was “thrilled” to be joining Radford . She also said she immediately felt at home when visiting the campus and was “impressed with the talented campus community and the positive energy.”
More recently with the provost position, Graham Glynn was removed from the job less than four months after taking it in July 2017.
He was reassigned to a tenured faculty position in the school’s Artis College of Science and Technology’s Department of Biology.
Faculty Senate President and Professor of Anthropological Sciences Jake Fox previously told The Roanoke Times the faculty’s dissatisfaction with Glynn’s performance stemmed from his “management style and way of communication.”
Kenna Colley,dean of the College of Education and Human Development, has served as the interim provost since Glynn’s ousting.
Three finalists were invited to Radford’s campus last semester leading up to Lepre being chosen for the job, according to university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs.
Hemphill said it was clear from those meetings that Radford “needed an academic leader with a dedication to Radford’s tradition of teaching and learning, an appreciation for Radford’s focus on student engagement and success, a passion for Radford’s culture of service and teamwork and a drive for Radford’s spirit of discovery and innovation.”
Scaggs wrote that Lepre was selected based on her educational background and professional experiences.
“She is a proven administrator and respected scholar with a great deal of professional expertise and personal commitment,” she wrote.
Prior to her time at Marist College, Lepre was an assistant professor at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and California State University, Chico and worked in communications for various national publications and media outlets, according to the release.
Lepre earned a doctorate in mass communication from the University of Florida, a master’s in journalism from Ohio University and a bachelor’s in English and journalism from Miami University.
Her starting salary will be $ 280,000, according to Scaggs.
