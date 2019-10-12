Radford University announced Teresa Ann Conner will be the school’s inaugural provost for health sciences.
The position was created to help manage the growing medical program at the university, according to school spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs. The university opened Radford University Carilion in Roanoke this year after merging with Jefferson College of Health Sciences.
Conner will work primarily in the Waldron College of Health and Human Services in Radford but will divide time between the main campus and newly formed Radford University Carilion, according to a news release. Scaggs said Conner will “provide critical leadership for the academic enterprise of our robust health sciences portfolio.”
The new Roanoke school has 1,046 students with 59 freshman, according to Scaggs. University officials have said the merger was made to strengthen the university’s footprint in the region while trying to fill the growing need for medical professionals in the area.
Scaggs said the university also plans to hire a dean of nursing as well.
“The position is currently a director-level position; however, due to the scope and size of the School of Nursing following the merger, the position is being elevated to provide leadership and support for the growing number of nursing programs, as well as students and faculty,” Scaggs wrote in an email.
The dean of the Waldron College of Health and Human Services and the dean of the School of Nursing will report to Conner.
Conner has approximately 20 years of experience in higher education as a professor and academic leader at schools such as East Carolina University, Elon University, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem State University and the University of North Georgia, where she currently serves as dean and a professor in the college of health sciences.
Conner will start Dec. 2with a salary of $203,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.