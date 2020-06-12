Radford University’s governing board on Friday quietly gave broad powers to the president to slash the school’s budget, which has been ravaged by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual board of visitors meeting was coming to a close about 4:30 p.m. when members passed a resolution giving President Brian Hemphill authority to implement “budget reduction strategies” to stabilize finances.
A copy of the resolution was not included in the 199-page packet of agenda materials made public before the meeting.
The resolution, released by the school after the vote, notes that, “The Board anticipates a reduction in force may be required,” and that “there is an urgent need for the Board to take quick and decisive action, and that need cannot be met while adhering to the fiscal exigency section” of the faculty handbook.
That handbook section outlines how the university implements layoffs and salary cuts, which normally would involve the appointment of a committee and consultation with the Faculty Senate.
The university expects state funding to drop from an estimated $9.2 million to $1.1 million for the upcoming fiscal year. Since the state most recently provided about 40% of Radford’s educational funds, a full financial picture won’t emerge until the fall, when the amount of revenue from tuition becomes clear.
In a statement released by Radford after the meeting, Hemphill said, “while other institutions across our state and nation are implementing across-the-board furloughs and salary cuts, Radford has not and does not plan to utilize these broad-based strategies. We will avoid impacting all employees. As such, the Radford family must be committed to strategically addressing the need to re-engineer Radford University for the short-term, as well as the long-term.”
The resolution gives Hemphill the powers to cut the budget through June 2022 “in order to ensure the long term fiscal health of Radford University.”
Asked for clarification on what Hemphill meant, and on examples of the types of “budget reduction strategies” that the university has in mind, Caitlyn Scaggs, a university spokeswoman, wrote:
“As noted by President Hemphill, ‘This comprehensive approach will examine the University’s operations, programs, and services in order to determine consolidations and/or eliminations consistent with recent trends, which are driven by student needs and choices.’ Following the adoption of today’s resolution, the University will begin the process of developing budget reduction strategies. That process will be data-driven and forward-focused with engagement from campus stakeholders.”
Despite the financial outlook, Radford froze tuition rates, as other universities have done to mitigate the economic burden on students and their families.
Annual tuition — not including other fees — will remain at $7,922 for in-state undergraduates and $19,557 for out-of-state undergraduates. For both types of students, fees to cover inter-collegiate athletics, “auxiliary support,” and transit, collectively, will increase $66 and room costs will increase $108.
Fall enrollment “remains a strong concern and focus,” a finance presentation report says.
The university projected a decline in the number of undergraduate students living on campus not seen since the Great Recession. The university has seen a drop in interest, and expects that to manifest in fall enrollment.
Radford received 14,859 applications for both its main campus and the Radford University Carilion (RUC) campus in Roanoke for the upcoming academic year, down 9.2% from 16,361 applications last fall, Craig Cornell, vice president for enrollment management, told a virtual board of visitors meeting.
The school received 271 applications for RUC this fall, compared to 727 last fall.
As of Tuesday, the number of freshmen who had submitted deposits to the school stood at 1,674 across both campuses, down 5.9% from 1,779 at about the same point in time last fall.
“We have projected a slight leveling off,” in enrollment, Chad Reed, chief financial officer, told the board.
He said his office was projecting “7,800 students in our financial plan for the upcoming year.”
A residential undergraduate enrollment of 7,800 students would be the lowest since fall 2009, when 7,773 students came to campus, according to historical data from the university.
Reed said another 1,030 students are expected at RUC and upward of 2,600 through the university’s part-time online workforce development program for a total count of just under 11,500 students.
“While total student enrollment has increased, the in-state undergraduate student population on Radford main campus continues to decline,” an admissions report to the board said.
The school’s strategic plan projects those figures to bottom out at 7,568 in fall 2021 before bouncing up to 7,870 in fall 2023.
Cornell, the admissions head, told the board that the university is “very aggressively” following up with committed students who change their mind and say they’re not going to attend Radford in the fall after all.
