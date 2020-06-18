RADFORD — The Radford University Board of Visitors is receiving pushback from the Faculty Senate of Virginia - as well as some of the school's own faculty - after it granted President Brian Hemphill unilateral budgeting cutting powers last week.
The state organization wrote a letter addressed to Radford Board of Visitors Rector Robert Archer condemning the resolution passed at last Friday's board meeting.
The letter criticizes the board's decision for "its fundamental violation of the principles of academic freedom protected by tenure and shared governance, and for the likely damage this resolution will bring to the integrity of the institution for which the Board has a fiduciary responsibility. Fiduciary should be understood to extend beyond the resolution’s narrow concept of applying only to financial affairs."
The resolution, released by the school after the vote, notes that, “The Board anticipates a reduction in force may be required,” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that “there is an urgent need for the Board to take quick and decisive action, and that need cannot be met while adhering to the fiscal exigency section” of the faculty handbook.
It gives Hemphill the powers to cut the budget through June 2022 “in order to ensure the long term fiscal health of Radford University.”
That handbook section outlines how the university implements layoffs and salary cuts, which normally would involve the appointment of a committee and consultation with the school's Faculty Senate.
The state group said the measure gives the president sole power “to finalize and submit to the Board budget reduction strategies that respond to the fiscal impact created by the response to the COVID-19 outbreak, and declares inapplicable sections of the Teaching and Research Faculty Handbook regarding Faculty Appeals, Faculty Grievances, Reduction of Force under Fiscal Exigency, and Reduction of Force Due to Program Restructuring or Discontinuance."
The letter goes on to say the now inapplicable sections, "exist to allow faculty involvement in the decisions for reduction of force in anticipation of the very circumstances confronted by the institution currently." Additionally, the letter co-signed by Louise Freeman, president of the Virginia Conference of the American Association of University Professors and Carmen Rodríguez, president of the Faculty Senate of Virginia, is insulting to faculty in that it disregards their ability to provide guidance regarding the "difficult decisions" facing Radford University.
University spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs, responding, wrote in an email: "The Board resolution was approved in order to provide the University with the ability to promptly address the forthcoming budget reductions in an expedited manner due to the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19."
She also noted that the resolution was drafted by the board and not Hemphill.
Scaggs shared a quote from Hemphill that reads, "Shared governance is an important part of the academy and remains a strong tenant of Radford University, our critical mission, and our work together. Our commitment to shared governance has not wavered and will continue despite the very difficult decisions that must be made to ensure the financial strength and continued growth of Radford University."
She also wrote that the president has not narrowed down what cost-saving measures will be implemented, but is working with "shared governance groups in order to obtain their perspectives and recommendations regarding an across-the-board or strategic approach to the budget reduction strategies."
"President Hemphill will provide a proposed plan to the Board. That plan will be developed and informed in partnership with the Faculty Senate Executive Committee, the Administrative and Professional Faculty Senate Executive Committee, and Staff Senate Executive Committee, as well as Leadership Council," she wrote.
"Teaching and research faculty impacted by budget reduction strategies will remain in their current positions, and contracts will be honored through Fiscal Year 2021," Scaggs wrote.
However, despite these assurances from the administration, some faculty members are not happy with the resolution, according to an email obtained by The Roanoke Times Thursday.
English professor Moira Baker wrote the email to faculty, but did not share it with The Roanoke Times. When contacted, she declined to comment.
The email states that faculty members from various colleges recently met to discuss the resolution.
"This resolution strikes at the heart of shared governance, denies faculty redress of any injustices that might befall them because of “budget reduction strategies” undertaken pursuant to the Board’s resolution, denies them due process under the terms of our internal governance procedures, and goes so far as to preemptively state that the Board 'anticipates a reduction in force may be required due to personnel costs' during 'the current statewide fiscal crisis,'” she wrote.
She continues: "It is precisely this kind of fiscal crisis that ... the T & R Handbook is designed to confront in a way that affords full faculty participation in painful and difficult decisions we all know are necessary for the immediate and long-term health of the University, that protects faculty rights under our internal governance processes, and that preserves due process."
The email concludes by asking those who agree the board made the wrong decision to sign a petition asking the Faculty Senate Executive Committee to bring a motion to the full Faculty Senate "censuring the Board of Visitor’s action in this instance and calling upon them to rescind this resolution."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.