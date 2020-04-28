Radford University will reopen on Aug. 3, President Brian Hemphill announced Tuesday.
The reopening will include full operations, such as on-campus housing and dining services, followed by face-to-face instruction beginning on Aug. 24, he wrote in a campus-wide statement.
In order to support the reopening effort, each university vice president will develop a phased approach for the return of employees based on divisional needs and priorities, according to the statement.
That will require the return of select employees between the time in which Gov. Ralph Northam’s temporary stay-at-home order is lifted - that date is now June 10 - and the Aug. 3 reopening, according to the statement.
Hemphill wrote: "The health, safety, and well-being of you and your fellow Highlanders remain our top priority. As a result, we are working diligently on contingency planning to account for continued developments based on analysis and research by public health experts. Additionally, we are examining policies and procedures regarding social distancing protocol; personal protective equipment, or PPE, utilization; testing availability; classroom configuration; event size; etc."
Continuing, he wrote: "Despite our current environment, I am confident that each and every one of you will finish the current semester strong and continue your great work. Your perseverance in the face of adversity and understanding in this time of uncertainty have been nothing short of amazing. As I had the unique opportunity to visit with a number of classes via Zoom, I learned that our students have driven to parking lots of local establishments in search of internet access; taken on additional responsibilities for teaching their children or siblings; and entered the workforce or taken on a second job to support their families due to loved ones being out-of-work. I know that many of you have experienced many of these same realities in fulfilling your personal and professional obligations. Your stories of overcoming barriers and obstacles have inspired me and your fellow Highlanders."
Radford, like other universities, had made the decision to use online education for the remainder of the spring semester as well as for summer sessions.
