Radford University is actively looking for ways to cut its spending per the state's request.
The notice came in a Jan. 22 email school President Brian Hemphill sent to faculty and staff.
"While Radford University continues to demonstrate strong fiscal health, the Commonwealth is being proactive and, in late Fall 2019, asked state entities, including public colleges and universities, to examine their respective budgets with a critical focus on spending," it reads.
Hemphill's letter also noted that cost reduction methods won't be announced until the summer.
University spokeswoman Ashley Schumaker said any cuts cannot yet be specified for the upcoming fiscal year.
"A variety of strategies are being considered as this is a holistic review garnering input from a variety of individuals, including shared governance groups," she wrote in an email.
A specific monetary number the university is looking to save is also not currently available, she wrote. The current budget operating budget for fiscal year 2020 is $255.7 million, according to Schumaker.
On staffing and the review, Schumaker wrote:
"Faculty and staff provide critical support that is vital to offering high-quality programs and valuable services. Radford University has long been known for its very efficient operation and lean structure. As such, staffing reductions are not a focus of the holistic review," she wrote.
Hemphill wrote in his email that challenging times lie ahead for higher education, and in-depth research by multiple sources – including the "The Chronicle for Higher Education" – predicts that "an enrollment cliff is on the horizon."
Schumaker said cuts would not affect the university's future expansion projects it has planned such as the new hotel and river campus projects announced in September and expected cost up to $30 million, according to university estimates.
The cost for those projects will come from private funds, according to Schumaker.
She also noted that nothing has changed in regard to the $101 million innovation center announced earlier this year as part of Gov. Ralph Northam's biennial budget.
"The enrollment cliff is a population-based reality impacting all of higher education across our nation. Any future reductions the University may consider will be part of a broader, national conversation. We must continue to provide an innovative and relevant experience to our students, as we remain committed to our mission of teaching, research and service," Schumaker wrote.
The notice comes on the heels of an early retirement option offered to qualifying faculty members in November.
Sixteen of 22 applicants were accepted for the program, which could potentially save the university approximately $1.5 million in salary next year if the vacancies aren't filled.
However, Schumaker maintains that the ERO was offered due to faculty interest and not related to reducing expenditures. The university has yet to announce if or how those positions will be replaced.
Schumaker didn't say whether an increase in tuition is being considered to help offset costs.
"Tuition and fees for the 2020-2021 academic year will be considered by the Board of Visitors during the May 2020 meeting," she wrote.
Virginia Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski said Virginia Tech is still in the process of getting enrollment numbers, which are critical to determine its budget, and it can't formulate its budget until the state finalizes theirs.
"Are we going through a planning process for budget cutting and stuff? No," he said.
Staff writer Henri Gendreau contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.