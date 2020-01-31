More than a dozen faculty members are retiring early from Radford University, an option offered for the first time in more than a decade.
The university made the offer to qualifying employees in November. Of 21 applicants, 16 were accepted, according to university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs said.
The program was offered “due to expressed interest among faculty and to increase flexibility in allocating resources,” according to a November email sent to faculty by administration.
Criminal Justice professor Nicole Hendrix brought up the retirements at a recent faculty senate meeting.
She inquired as to whether faculty members would be hired to replace departing colleagues.
Hendrix said her department has already lost a few other instructors in recent years, and some professors have expressed concern to her about the growing class sizes.
The average faculty to teacher ratio is 15-to-1 at Radford, but Hendrix told her fellow senate members the criminal justice department has over 500 majors and a ratio of 50- to-1.
The university administration is weighing if and how faculty members will be replaced, according to Scaggs.
"The university is continuing to examine section offerings for students and course loads for faculty. The university is also examining additional items, such as accreditation requirements," she wrote in an email.
Those decisions will be made by spring, she wrote.
Scaggs declined to reveal the schools or departments that will be losing faculty members, "as individuals may be easily identified in some areas," which the university considers to be protected by Virginia's freedom of information laws under personnel matters.
However, she did write that the humanities and behavioral sciences college, which criminal justice falls under, is losing four faculty members.
Other colleges - which include various departments - where professors took the offer: business and economics, 4; science and technology, 3; health and human services, 3; education and human development, 1; and visual and performing arts, 1.
Scaggs previously stated the last time a similar program was offered was the 2008-09 academic year.
“During that time, the program was open to all full-time employee classifications. Records show that a total of 26 teaching and research faculty members applied for and were selected to participate,” Scaggs wrote in a November email.
Faculty layoffs also occurred during that academic year after Gov. Tim Kaine cut $6.4 million to the school’s operating budget in an effort to offset a more than $1 billion state budget shortfall.
Radford University has 535 full-time teaching and research faculty, and the total salary of the 16 retiring is $1,569,056, according to Scaggs.
