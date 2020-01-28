RADFORD — School officials are pursuing a plan that would expedite the renovation time of McHarg Elementary by moving its students to a neighboring school next year.
Belle Heth Elementary – third to sixth grade – is set to move fifth and sixth graders to temporary modular buildings outside of the school starting next year to make room inside for McHarg's younger, kindergarten through second grade students while their 1950s-era school is being renovated. Pre-Kindergarten students will be relocated to a local church, which is yet to be determined
Superintendent Rob Graham said multiple other locations were considered before the school board decided at its Jan. 14 meeting to consolidate the schools. He said it made the most sense for the older students to use the climate-controlled mobile units that are also equipped with bathrooms and indoor plumbing.
Closing McHarg next year for renovations and additions will streamline the project’s previous completion date of July 2024 to fall 2021, according to the projections of engineering firm Thompson & Litton.
One of that firm's representatives, Jack Murphy, told the city council and school board in a joint meeting Monday evening that accelerating the timeline was the only way to keep the design while staying within the roughly $16 million budget.
Prolonging the project would cost the city at least an extra $2.25 million, according to his company’s estimates.
The original plan called for building an addition to the school and then renovating the school in chunks, keeping it open throughout the process.
Graham said student safety was the board’s top priorities, so having small children going to school in a construction zone over the next several years was a concern.
He also said that those currently enrolled at McHarg would never have the chance to see the final product, and being displaced for a year as opposed to four was deemed a better option.
“It’s an inconvenience for a lot of people, but are we doing what’s in the best interest of the children? Yes,” he said Tuesday.
McHarg, Radford’s oldest school, has an enrollment of around 400, and has been plagued with problems such as overcrowding, having to go as far as converting closets into classrooms.
Renovations designs include adding additions to the building and increasing its square footage from 49,200 to 75,600. Currently the gym and cafeteria are in the same room, which causes scheduling conflicts, according to Graham.
The plans also call for updating outdoor portions of the property for outdoor learning, recreational time and modifying the entrances and exits to the school.
The city has already taken out nearly $4 million interim loan for the beginning stages of the project, including purchasing the modular units for Belle Heth.
Graham said estimates for the cost of the temporary structures will be known in the coming weeks but are estimated somewhere in the ballpark of $500,000. The units are slated to be ready by mid-August, according to Litton’s projections.
He said the school system will put the McHarg project put to bid in May with interested parties turning in requests sometime in June.
City Manager David Ridpath said council plans on using the Virginia Public School Authority to finance the remainder of the approximately $16 million project and pay back the interim loan.
The city approved a 6-cent real estate tax increase (from 76 cents to 82 cents per $100 of assessed value) last spring for the current fiscal year, with 4 cents going toward funding capital projects. Each cent currently generates approximately $80,000 annually.
Also on the school system's capital improvements list are a $7.3 million “facelift” of the labs and other areas of Radford High School , an upgrade of $3 million to the high school’s outdoor athletic facilities and an “innovation center” costing $6.3 million.
Mayor David Horton said he is on board with the new plan involving McHarg as long as the project can stay within budget.
“What we are trying to do is get the best product we can with the resources available … We have a fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers and the city of Radford to make sure the money is being spent appropriately," he said.
