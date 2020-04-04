RADFORD — The city’s two elementary schools followed the footsteps of many educators across the country and had a parade for their students Friday.
Teachers from Belle Heth and McHarg participated to let their students know they were still thinking about them despite classes being online for the remainder of the year.
“We just wanted to let them know that we love them and care about them and are still thinking about them even though we haven’t gotten to see them in weeks,” said Heather Rowland, a sixth grade teacher at Belle Heth.
Classes have been online since students returned from spring break in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their cars were plastered with cardboard messages like “We love you,” while others blared Disney music throughout Radford’s residential neighborhoods Friday morning.
Superintendent Rob Graham said the sheriff’s office and police department helped map out the routes and escorted the teachers around the city.
Third grader Nicholas Crow and his first grade sister Kyliegh waited for their teachers in front of their Monroe Street home while holding a sign that read “stronger together” with a heart behind it.
Nicholas said that he missed going to school, especially “gym and recess.”
Rowland said she and her fellow teachers were pleased with the turnout, saying she even saw some high school students waving from their yard.
“It warmed my teacher heart,” she said.
