PULASKI — After more than a year of construction, the new Pulaski County Middle School is still on track to open for the 2020-21 school year.
The approximately 160,000 square-foot building is nearly 70% complete, Superintendent Kevin Siers said.
He said nearly 950 students will occupy the school built to hold 1,000 next year.
Among the features of the school will be classrooms that utilize natural light when possible, Siers said. Another is a drama center, which will host a program unique to middle school students in the New River Valley.
“They have room to build their sets and wheel them right into the auditorium next door,” he said during a tour of the building Thursday morning.
Other features of the building include: more than 50 classrooms, two gyms, softball and baseball fields, two multipurpose fields and a fitness center.
The county’s current middle schools, Pulaski and Dublin, are more than 70 years old and have remained largely the same since being built.
Nearly two-thirds of voters approved a 2017 referendum to fund the $47 million project.
