PULASKI — County officials are discussing the possibility of going to a four-day school week, which would make it unique in the state.
The reason: That could help the school system attract and keep teachers.
But the idea is now on a much slower timeline. A public meeting scheduled for March 4 is now postponed until at least next fall.
The school system announced its decision on the meeting via its Facebook page early Wednesday afternoon, stating:
"The purpose of this meeting was to present information and receive stakeholder feedback about the possibility of going to a 4-day per week school calendar. After reviewing the preliminary research, it was determined that additional time would be needed to develop a viable 4-day school week proposal. The Pulaski County School Board will reassess this issue in the fall of 2020 and the public meeting will be rescheduled at that time if the Board decides to move forward.."
Superintendent Kevin Siers said the idea was mentioned by the board in January, with talk about how it could an enhance teacher recruitment and retention.
"In my four years here we've had to replace on average 35 to 40 teaching positions every school year," he said.
Siers said that while some opening are due to teachers retiring, many teachers leave Pulaski County for neighboring districts offering better salaries, and sometimes those positions are never filled.
He said the March meeting was planned as a way to continue the the process with community's stakeholders –but some parents believed the change was basically a done deal.
"It is something we wanted to look into, but it was never going to be implemented next year. It takes time to work something like this out," Siers said.
Parents who spoke against the measure on social media were largely concerned with finding daycare for their kids on Fridays, after the Monday-Thursday school week.
Of the county's approximately 3,900 students, nearly 1,750 are elementary students.
School board member Paige Cash said she has not made up her mind on the issue, but finding adequate care for the children in place of a day of classes was one of her biggest concerns.
"I wouldn't support a change without adequate childcare in place," she said.
Siers said the elementary and middle schools already have after-school programs, and a day camp for students who needed it was already being discussed with those groups.
Parents and teachers were also able to give feedback on the move via online survey. Siers said the majority of faculty said they were interested in looking into shortening the school week, while nearly two-thirds of parents had a negative reaction to the idea.
According to a presentation Siers gave to the school board earlier this month, there are currently 560 school divisions in 25 states that operate on a four-day-a-week schedule.
Siers said lengthening the school day was discussed to make sure students still got the minimum 990 hours of annual instruction Virginia requires school systems to provide and the 540 for kindergarten.
He said some of the advantages to switching would be: better work-life balance for teachers, slight savings in the school's budget and more time for students' outside interests.
Some of the disadvantages were: fewer meals for low-income students, the time needed to adapt to longer instructional days and lack of childcare options for younger students.
Additionally, he said some schools experienced a short-term drop in student achievement during the first and second year of implementation, but those number usually bounced back after the initial dip.
Cash said she is interested to learn more about the process, and hopes the extra time may give parents the chance to learn more as well.
"I'm willing to do whatever it takes to make out school system the best it can be," she said.
Virginia Department of Education spokesman Charles Pyle said there are currently no school systems in the state that operate on a four-day schedule.
