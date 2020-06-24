Construction on the nearly-finished Pulaski County Middle School has resumed on a limited basis after multiple workers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, according to school Superintendent Kevin Siers.
The three positive tests halted construction for multiple days at the beginning of last week while all workers were tested, and the site was sanitized before opening back up on a limited basis in the middle of last week - just a few days after the positive tests became known, Siers said Wednesday.
The New River Health District tested all employees last week, according to what the construction company - Branch Builders - overseeing the project told him earlier this week, Siers said. He wasn't immediately able to say if those tests yielded anymore positive results.
An employee from the Branch Builds Roanoke office told The Roanoke Times Wednesday afternoon that there likely would not be anyone from the contracting company to comment on the situation until Monday.
Pulaski County has a total of 39 positive cases - up two from Tuesday - of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon, according to numbers from the Virginia Health Department.
Siers said Branch told him the company is providing health screenings to employees each day before they are allowed on site.
Siers said the project was on pace to be finished and handed over to the school system at the end of July or beginning of August before construction was halted. He said he's not sure how far behind the project is from its original date, because Branch has not yet fully analyzed the situation. Additionally, there is no current timeline for when full construction operations may resume.
"I'd thought we might now by now, but it will likely be something we don't know until we have everybody back to work," he said. "It could possibly in the next week where we have a better idea of the overall timeline."
The approximately $47 million project, consolidating the county’s two current middle schools, was set to be ready for the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
Siers said the schedule for next school year is still in the works, so he's not exactly sure what would happen if the school is not ready by the current Sept. 8 first day of school. He said possible plans could have students in the old middle schools again, but a more likely scenario would be to have them at the high school.
"We likely won't have kids coming to school every day. That doesn't seem to be an option for anyone ... So there would probably be room for them there [the high school]," Siers said. "Honestly at this point it is just too early to tell."
