Presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin will speak at Virginia Tech next month.
Goodwin, a Pulitzer-Prize winning author, has spent decades writing about American history and presidential administrations from Abraham Lincoln to Lyndon Johnson.
“To host a speaker of this caliber, who can use a sharp historical lens to explore the scope and impact of issues that can influence all of us, is a tremendous honor," Stefan Duma, director of Tech's Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Science, said in a statement.
Goodwin's 2005 tome "Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln" served as a basis for Steven Spielberg's 2012 film "Lincoln." She has also been heralded for her Pulitzer Prize-winning portrayal of Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt and her 2013 book "The Bully Pulpit: Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, and the Golden Age of Journalism."
Goodwin's talk, "Leadership in Turbulent Times," will be held March 3 at 2:30 p.m. in the Moss Arts Center.
The lecture will focus on lessons from her seventh book of the same name, which was published in 2018 and quickly became a bestseller. In the book, Goodwin charts a course on leadership, through the lens of presidents Lincoln, Johnson and the Roosevelts.
Goodwin is the latest speaker of the Hugh and Ethel Kelly Lecture series, which began in 2013 to bring visionary leaders, which has included Nobel laureates, to campus.
The lecture is free and open to the public.
