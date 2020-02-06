Roanoke City Public Schools logo

Parents and guardians of Roanoke public school students get their chance Tuesday to say what they want in a new school superintendent in a public meeting.

McPherson & Jacobson, the search firm hired to find retiring Superintendent Rita Bishop’s successor, is hosting a series of meetings with school system stakeholders. The meeting with parents, guardians and PTA members is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at in the William Fleming High School auditorium. The school is located at 3649 Ferncliff Ave. N.W.

The search consultants will host a series of meetings over two days next week to gather input from other groups, as well, including students, school system faculty and staff and other constituencies.

Those unable to attend a meeting can give input via an online survey available through the Roanoke City Public Schools Facebook page or the division’s website, www.rcps.info.

The survey should be available for about a week starting Friday.

