Virginia public schools will receive $238.6 million in federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security Act, the Virginia Department of Education announced Friday. Approximately $12 million will go toward school districts in the Roanoke and New River valleys.
School districts can spend the funding in a variety of ways, according to a news release from the department. Approved uses include services and expenses directly related to the pandemic, as well as expenses related to providing extended and distance learning opportunities. Funding can also be applied to instructional and support services, mental health services and more.
“The CARES Act funding will enable our schools to move forward with initiatives to address gaps and inequities that have been brought into clear focus as a result of COVID-19,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said. “The emergency funding will also sustain the ongoing efforts of school divisions to keep students connected with learning while schools are closed, and respond to their emotional and mental health needs.”
Some 90% of Virginia’s funds will go directly to local school districts, while 10% is mandated for statewide initiatives to expand distance learning, according to the release. The amount districts received was based on the funding formula of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.
Local districts received approximately the following:
- Botetourt County: $331,218
- Craig County: $150,675
- Franklin County: $1.49 million
- Floyd County: $393,774
- Montgomery County: $1.5 million
- Pulaski County: $867,331
- Radford: $280,586
- Roanoke: $5.9 million
- Roanoke County: $1 million
- Salem: $454,470
