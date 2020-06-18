North Cross School plans to test students, faculty and staff for COVID-19 before they return to school in the fall, hoping to prevent a future outbreak.
The private school will use the test results to isolate those who test positive and "help protect against the possibility of being forced to close campus in the event of an escalated presence of COVID-19 in the Roanoke Valley," Head of School Chris Proctor wrote in an email to the school community.
North Cross will use the clinical laboratory Helix Diagnostics for testing, which will have a 24-hour turnaround time, Proctor said. The tests will be self-administered under the supervision of a school nurse.
"We believe this regimen sets us apart and highlights the responsiveness of North Cross as well as emphasizing the commitment we have to our student’s education," Proctor said.
The school is also developing an enhanced distance learning program for families who prefer to continue with distance learning and for anyone who needs to be quarantined.
