Northside Middle School student Kamari Reed sees herself healing the sick and wounded as a nurse.
Her classmate, Tristen White, imagines studying law and becoming a public defender.
Shawsville middle schooler Camden Sutphin plans to work almost exclusively with animals after veterinary school.
The three ambitious seventh graders were among an estimated 5,000 from across the region to travel to the Salem Civic Center this week for Career Quest. The event is the first of its kind in the area hosted by Virginia Career Works, the statewide workforce development system.
The Blue Ridge, New River-Mount Rogers and Central regions of the Virginia Career Works network organized the two-day event starting Wednesday.
Forty-four businesses representing a wide range of career options ran booths at Career Quest. Students from as far as Alleghany County learned about jobs in manufacturing, agriculture, information technology and other fields in the private and public sectors.
Businesses offered students looks at some of the responsibilities that come with their jobs. Volvo Trucks offered a chance to assemble a toy truck to simulate working in an assembly line. Roanoke Parks and Recreation demonstrated proper chainsaw handling techniques.
Morgan Romeo, the executive director of the Blue Ridge region of Virginia Career Works, said the career fair was modeled after a similar event in Abingdon last year. Mike Ketron, supervisor of career and technical education and adult education for Botetourt County Public Schools, said the job fair provides students with a chance to explore career pathways and opportunities.
The fair could also help area businesses in the long term, Romeo said. An improving economy and lower unemployment rate has led to a shortage of skilled trades workers in Virginia and across the U.S. Romeo said it’s crucial to educate students early on the types of jobs available close to home, especially those with high vacancies.
“Many people, young and old, don’t understand what modern manufacturing or construction looks like or don’t know how many openings there are,” Romeo said.
Roanoke-based F&S Building Innovations participated in the job fair. Alicia Smith, the company’s marketing and development director, said the company has struggled to fill positions.
Organizers of Career Quest said the event will return next year, and they hope to attract more businesses.
“I hope the kids walk away from this understanding they have a lot of options when they graduate high school,” said Curtis Hicks, Assistant Superintendent of Salem City Schools.
